Iran: Defiant youth target IRGC base in Karaj simultaneous with regime Judiciary Chief visit

One of the main IRGC bases known as Imam Hassan Mojataba, in Karaj was among the primary bases involved in the bloody suppression of the people in Karaj during the November 2019 uprising.
PARIS, FRANCE, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of this morning, Thursday, January 2, 2020, defiant youth targeted the so-called Imam Sajjad paramilitary Bassij Resistance District garrison, one of the main IRGC bases known as Imam Hassan Mojataba, in Karaj (Alborz Province).

The assault came simultaneous with the visit to the city by the regime’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi.

This garrison was among the primary bases involved in the bloody suppression of the people and youth in Karaj during the November 2019 uprising, in which a large number of protesters were shot to death by the IRGC. The names of at least 86 of those killed were published by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 2, 2020

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

