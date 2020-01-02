IRGC Imam Sajjad paramilitary Bassij Resistance District garrison

Iran: Defiant youth target IRGC base in Karaj simultaneous with regime Judiciary Chief visit

PARIS, FRANCE, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of this morning, Thursday, January 2, 2020, defiant youth targeted the so-called Imam Sajjad paramilitary Bassij Resistance District garrison, one of the main IRGC bases known as Imam Hassan Mojataba, in Karaj (Alborz Province).

The assault came simultaneous with the visit to the city by the regime’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi.

This garrison was among the primary bases involved in the bloody suppression of the people and youth in Karaj during the November 2019 uprising, in which a large number of protesters were shot to death by the IRGC. The names of at least 86 of those killed were published by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 2, 2020

