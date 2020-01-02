MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND DECLARES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS

/EIN News/ -- Woodstock, NY, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE: HIE) (the “Fund”) declares cash distributions of $0.116 per share for each of January, February and March 2020.

HIE: CUSIP–600379 101

Declaration Ex-Date Record Payable January 2, 2020 January 23, 2020 January 24, 2020 January 31, 2020 January 2, 2020 February 20, 2020 February 21, 2020 February 28, 2020 January 2, 2020 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 March 31, 2020

The Fund’s current indicated yield based on its closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on December 31, 2019 ($11.25) is 12.37%. The current indicated yield based on the Fund’s net asset value per share ($10.87) is 12.81%. The Fund intends to pay monthly distributions to its shareholders.

Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution to shareholders. The Board of Trustees will monitor the Fund’s distribution level. The Fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in the Fund’s distribution rate at a future time. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

About the Fund

The Fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Woodstock, New York. Miller/Howard Investments’ total firm assets as of September 30, 2019 were approximately $4.2 billion, including $0.4 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments focuses on income-producing equities. The emphasis is on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong dividend growth offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for over two decades.

For information, call shareholder servicing:

American Stock Transfer

1-800-937-5449

Catherine Johnston, CFA, Head of Marketing Miller/Howard Investments Inc. 845-679-9166 cjohnston@mhinvest.com



