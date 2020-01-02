eXp Realty Announces December ICON Agents
Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production and Cultural Goals
/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that 51 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for December 2019.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.
eXp Realty ICON agents for December 2019 are as follows:
- Kris Anderson, Arizona
- Matt Battiata, California
- Kristen Bear, Florida
- Teresa Beaumont, Michigan
- Brenda Bell, Florida
- Nicole and Brandon Berry, North Carolina
- Tia Billis, Florida
- Karey Brown, Kansas
- Glenna R. Buchanan, Virginia & Tennessee
- Nicole Churchill, Arizona
- Scott and Heidi Cline, Nebraska
- Candace Conner, Louisiana
- Jeffrey Dickinson, Washington
- Margot Durand, Oregon
- Deanna Evans, North Carolina and South Carolina
- Marianna Geyer, North Carolina
- Calvin Gleaton, Georgia
- Andrea and Steven Hansen, Florida
- Ron Hensley, New Mexico
- Lindey Hixson, Texas
- Joshua Jackson, Pennsylvania
- Juli Jacobson, Colorado
- Mac Jaffer, Florida
- Wayne Jewell, Ontario
- Jamil Katzenbarger, California
- Shonna King, Texas
- Heather Kirkpatrick, Louisiana
- Lisa Lathom, Pennsylvania
- Victoria Leas, California
- Janice Lobaugh, Alaska
- Joseph Malerba, Connecticut
- Marianne Malerba, Connecticut
- Clarissa Marshall, North Carolina
- Travis McGrann, Alaska
- Justin McLaughlin, Illinois
- Hector Melara, Georgia
- Alan Mikkelson, Wisconsin
- Jason Miller, Tennessee and Mississippi
- Alex Montagano, Indiana
- Shelby Osborne, North Carolina
- Kandis Palmer, Arizona
- Daniel Peret, Georgia
- Tony Schwartz, Minnesota and Wisconsin
- Wendi and Donald Sheets, Ohio
- Mary Simmons-Maloney, California
- Ivy Stanton, Texas and Oregon
- Paul Tylock, Louisiana
- Mike Wall, Ohio
- Dawn Walton, British Columbia
- Diane Wiesmann, Ohio
- Genny Williams, Alabama
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available on the ICON Program Overview.
About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also operates the VirBELA platform.
eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest-growing firms with more than 25,000 agents across North America, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.
For more information or to contact a local eXp Realty agent, visit www.exprealty.com.
Media Relations Contact:
Cynthia Nowak
Vice President, marketing and communications, eXp Realty
360.419.5285 ext. 116
cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net
Investor Relations Contact:
Raymond “RJ” Jones
Executive Vice President, finance and growth, eXp World Holdings
360.761.4393
investors@expworldholdings.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.