Indian Air Purifier Market Outlook 2019-2023 Featuring Philips India, Eureka Forbes, Panasonic India, Kent, Honeywell, Blueair, Daikin India, Camfil, and More

The Air Purification Industry in India has witnessed enormous transformation owing to rising awareness on air purifying products over the past 5 years, thus escalating the demand in the country. The rising air pollution in the country has provided the industry a huge opportunity, as these air purifiers help in improving the indoor air quality and eliminate various allergens, bacteria, viruses, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC's).



Indian Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast 2023 outlines industry overview highlighting the pollution index of key cities across the country. The report also provides the insights on the air purifier market along with its segmentation in terms of application area; and provides key understanding of the market in different areas i.e. residential buildings, commercial buildings and industrial buildings.



Further, a detailed analysis has been carried out for Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, highlighting the factors affecting the sales of air purifiers, such as most polluted city, consumer awareness, consumer buying pattern, market penetration with respect to players, and purchasing power of the consumers.



Moreover, focus has also been laid on the market analysis by consumables required for product maintenance, i.e. various types of filters namely: HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Pre Filter, Ion-Ozone Generator, and Electrostatic Precipitator. Additionally, it also features value chain analysis describing the direct sales and channel sales model, along with the regulatory framework and industrial roadblocks.



Moreover, the competitive analysis of various industry players highlighting the product portfolio, value chain analysis, marketing strategies, and details of the required consumables for air purifier products have been covered for better understanding of the industry. The study imparts comprehensive and pre-requisite information to the clients intending to start their business in the industry, and would help them to formulate schemes while going for any investment and partnership in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Industry Overview

3.1 Pollution Index

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 By Application



4. Market Analysis by Cities (Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bangalore, Hyderabad)

4.1 Most Polluted City

4.2 Consumer Awareness

4.3 Buying Pattern

4.4 Market Penetration

4.5 Purchasing Power Parity



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Direct Sales Model

5.2 Channel Sales Model



6. Market Potential Analysis by Consumables

6.1 By Filter Type

6.1.1 HEPA

6.1.2 Activated Carbon

6.1.3 Pre Filter

6.1.4 Ion-Ozone Generators

6.1.5 Electrostatic Precipitators



7. Regulatory Framework



8. Industry Roadblocks



9. Competitive Analysis



Philips India

Eureka Forbes

Panasonic India

Kent

Honeywell International

Blueair

Daikin India

Camfil

Crusaders India

Atlanta Healthcare

