Global & Chinese Aluminum Alloy Automotive Sheet Market Forecasts to 2025: Production, Demand, Industry Chain, Key Policies, Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Aluminum Alloy Automotive Sheet Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is predicted that China's aluminum alloy automotive sheet capacity will be up to 1.5 million tons a year in 2025.



This report highlights the following:

Global aluminum alloy automotive sheet market (status, supply and demand, and development of key markets, e.g., Europe, Americas, and Japan)

China aluminum alloy automotive sheet market (policy, supply and demand, and competitive pattern)

Global and China automobile markets and automotive aluminum markets;

8 global and 10 Chinese companies (operation, and aluminum alloy automotive sheet business)

Global automobile sales reach at least 90 million units annually as people live a better life over recent years. A combination of factors like environmental pollution, fuel economy, and longer new energy vehicle range leads to a trend that automobiles are bound to be lightweight, which directly fuels demand for lightweight materials, especially aluminum alloy automotive sheets.



Global demand for aluminum alloy automotive sheet was on the rise between 2010 and 2018, at a CAGR of 16.6%. Europe, Americas and Japan, the major producers and consumers of aluminum alloy automotive sheets in the world, collectively occupied more than 50% of the global total demand. In this case, aluminum alloy automotive sheet companies worldwide raced to lavish more in capacity expansion to answer the downstream needs. By the end of 2018, global aluminum alloy automotive sheet capacity had surged by 24.1% on an annualized basis to 3.4 million tons a year and will continue to grow in the forthcoming years, expectedly hitting 5.3 million tons in 2025.



As a fast-growing market of aluminum alloy automotive sheet across the globe, China has seen a higher share and a faster speed in its application of the material, which was driven by the automotive lightweight trend, a result of both required reduction in fuel consumption and emission, and longer electric vehicle range. Using aluminum alloy sheets is a boon for automobile sales, which invigorates the need for automotive aluminum materials.



The huge market potential is an enticement to Novelis, Kobelco, and Aleris and their kind to invest aluminum alloy automotive sheet projects in China. Chinese companies including Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Co., Ltd., Tianjin Zhongwang Aluminium Co., Ltd., Alnan Aluminium Co., Ltd., Weifang Sanyuan Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd., Southwest Aluminum (Group) Co., Ltd. and Henan Mingtai Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd., spend more on research and development of aluminum automotive sheets as well in the race.



Key Topics Covered



1 Overview of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Sheet

1.1 Product Introduction

1.2 Classification and Application

1.3 Industry Chain



2 Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Sheet

2.1 Overview

2.2 Production

2.3 Demand

2.3.1 Demand Volume

2.3.2 Demand Structure

2.3.3 Major Customers

2.4 Major Countries/Regions

2.4.1 North America

2.4.2 Europe

2.4.3 Japan

2.5 Enterprise Pattern



3 Development Environment of Aluminum Alloy Automotive Sheet in China

3.1 Key Policies

3.2 Automotive Lightweight

3.2.1 Material Lightweight

3.2.2 Application of Aluminum Alloy in Automotive Lightweight

3.3 Status Quo of Aluminum Processing Industry



4. Chinese Aluminum Alloy Automotive Sheet Market

4.1 Production

4.1.1 Capacity

4.1.2 Production Structure

4.1.3 Key Projects

4.2 Demand

4.2.1 Application

4.2.2 Quantity Demanded

4.3 Competition

4.3.1 Enterprise Competition

4.3.2 Market Competition



5 Status Quo of Automobile Industry

5.1 Production and Sale

5.1.1 Global

5.1.2 China

5.2 Major Automobile Manufacturers

5.2.1 Global

5.2.2 China

5.3 Automotive Aluminum



6 Major Global Aluminum Alloy Automotive Sheet Manufacturers

6.1 ALCOA

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Sheet Business

6.1.4 Development in China

6.1.5 Dynamics

6.2 Constellium

6.3 Norsk Hydro

6.4 Aleris

6.5 Novelis

6.6 Kobe Steel

6.7 UACJ

6.8 AMAG



7. Key Chinese Aluminum Alloy Automotive Sheet Manufacturers

7.1 Weifang Sanyuan Aluminum Co. Ltd.

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Aluminum Alloy Automotive Sheet Projects

7.2 Northeast Light Alloy Co. Ltd.

7.3 Southwest Aluminum (Group) Co. Ltd.

7.4 Jiangsu CAIFA Aluminum Co. Ltd.

7.5 Jiangsu Alcha Aluminum Co. Ltd.

7.6 China Zhongwang Holdings Limited

7.7 Mingtai Aluminum Industry Co. Ltd.

7.8 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Co. Ltd.

7.9 Alnan Aluminium Inc.

7.10 Henan Zhongfu Industrial Co. Ltd.



8 Summary and Forecast

8.1 Market

8.2 Enterprise

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vv2ev9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.