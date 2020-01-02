Global Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Insights (2019-2030): Industry Overview, Publications, Patents, Funding & Investments, Opportunities and Key Player Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Insights (2019-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Insights (2019-2030) features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapeutics over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for neoantigen targeted therapies, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption of neoantigen targeted therapies and the likely selling price of such therapeutic products, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.



The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:

[A] different target indications (bone and cartilage cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, renal carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, lung cancer, gynecological cancer and others)

[B] type of treatment (personalized and off-the-shelf)

[C] type of immunotherapy (dendritic cell vaccine, DNA / RNA-based vaccine, protein / peptide-based vaccine and TIL-based therapy)

[D] route of administration (intradermal, intravenous, subcutaneous, and others)

[E] key geographical regions (US, EU5 and rest of the world).

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, providing information on drug developer(s), phase of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical / discovery stage) of lead candidates, type of molecule (small molecule and biologic), type of treatment (personalized and off-the-shelf), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), type of immunotherapy, target indication, line of treatment, and route of administration of the drugs / therapies that are being developed for the treatment of cancer.

Detailed profiles of developers of neoantigen targeted therapies (shortlisted on the basis of the number of pipeline products), featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a detailed description of its product portfolio and recent collaborations. In addition, each profile includes an informed future outlook.

A detailed publication analysis of close to 300 peer-reviewed, scientific articles published during the period 2015-2019 (till February), highlighting the research focus within the industry. It also highlights the key trends observed across the publications, including information on target disease indications, affiliated cancer immunotherapies, and analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as study type (review article, research article and meta-analysis), year of publication, and most popular journals (in terms of number of articles published in the given time period) within this domain.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to neoantigens until April 2019. It includes information on key parameters, such as patent type, publication year, issuing authority, assigned CPC symbol, emerging focus areas and leading industry / academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio).

An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to neoantigen targeting therapies, which have been established till March 2019, based on various parameters, such as the type of partnership, year of partnership, target disease indications, type of immunotherapy and the most active players.

An analysis of the investments made, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are focused on developing neoantigen targeted therapies.

Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Concept of Immunotherapy

3.3. History of Cancer Immunotherapy

3.4. Limitations of Cancer Immunotherapy

3.5. Targeting Tumor-Specific Neoantigens

3.5.1. Types of Neoantigens

3.5.2. Role of Neoantigens in Cancer Immunotherapy

3.5.3. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies

3.5.3.1. Identification and Selection of Neoantigens

3.5.3.2. Delivery of Neoantigen Targeted Therapies

3.6. Key Challenges and Future Perspectives



4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: Marketed and Development Pipeline

4.3. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: Pipeline Analysis

4.4. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: List of Drug Developers

4.5. Grid Analysis: Analysis by Target Disease Indication, Company Size and Location



5. COMPANY PROFILES: NEOANTIGEN TARGETED THERAPIES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Bavarian Nordic

5.3. Genocea Biosciences

5.4. Gradalis

5.5. Immunicum

5.6. Immunovative Therapies

5.7. Iovance Biotherapeutics

5.8. MediGene

5.9. Neon Therapeutics



6. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Methodology

6.3. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: List of Publications



7. PATENT ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: Patent Analysis

7.4. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

7.5. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: Patent Valuation Analysis



8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations



9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Types of Funding

9.3. Neoantigen Targeted Therapies: Funding and Investment Analysis

9.4. Concluding Remarks



10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1 Chapter Overview

10.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

10.3. Global Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, 2019-2030



11. CONCLUDING REMARKS



12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. AIVITA Biomedical

12.3. BioLineRx

12.3. VAXIMM



13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



