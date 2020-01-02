Global Food E-Commerce Report with Forecasts to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food E-Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the global food e-commerce (i.e., online grocery, or e-grocery) market including key trends in major regions and national markets. Historical data are provided for 2013 and 2018 with forecasts for 2023 and 2028. Year by year historical market volatility is also addressed. Data are provided in dollar value. Also included is an analysis of the industry key players and their competitive strategies.

Food e-commerce sales are broken out for the following regions and countries:

North America (US and Canada)

Western & Eastern Europe (UK, Germany, and France)

Asia/Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India)

Latin America

Africa/Mideast

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

China, the US, & Japan Lead in Online Food Shopping

Retailers Ramp Up Same-Day Delivery Services Across Major Cities

Acquisitions & Strategic Partnerships Are Key Competitive Strategies for E-Grocery Players

2. Global Market Overview

Key Findings

Historical Market Trends

Factors Impacting Demand

Global Internet Connections

E-Commerce Spending Trends by Income Level

Population Size & Urbanization Rates

Infrastructure & Geography

Mobile Payment Formats & Usage

Competition from Brick & Mortar Retailers

Key Food & Drink Products Purchased Online

Order Fulfillment

Order Picking & Packing

Delivery Options

Opportunities

Advantages for Consumers

Same-Day Delivery

Online-to-Offline (O2O) Experience

Penetration of Rural Areas

Last-Mile Delivery

Legal & Regulatory Environment

Antitrust

Consumer Privacy & Data Protection

Value-Added Tax (VAT) & Cross-Border Sales

Food-Safety Regulations & Standards

Liability in Employing Third-Party Delivery Firms

3. Regional Outlook

Demand Forecast by Region

Table Global Food E-Commerce Sales by Region, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)

North America

North America: Market Position

North America: Sales Trends & Forecast

Table North America: Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)

North America: Leading E-Grocery Retailers

Table North America: Leading E-Grocery Retailers by Country

United States

Canada

Europe

Europe: Market Position

Europe: Sales Trends & Forecast

Table Europe: Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)

Europe: Leading E-Grocery Retailers

Table Europe: Leading E-Grocery Retailers by Country

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Market Position

Asia/Pacific: Sales Trends & Forecast

Table Asia/Pacific: Factors Driving Food E-Commerce Sales by Country

Table Asia/Pacific: Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)

Asia/Pacific: Leading E-Grocery Retailers

Table Asia/Pacific: Leading E-Grocery Retailers by Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Latin America

Latin America: Market Position

Latin America: Sales Trends & Forecast

Table Latin America: Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)

Latin America: Leading E-Grocery Retailers

Table Latin America: Leading E-Grocery Retailers by Country

Africa/Mideast

Africa/Mideast: Market Position

Africa/Mideast: Sales Trends & Forecast

Table Africa/Mideast: Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)

Africa/Mideast: Leading E-Grocery Retailers

Table Africa/Mideast: Leading E-Grocery Retailers by Type

4. Online Grocery Providers

Key Findings

Food E-Commerce Vendors by Type

Online Grocery Order & Fulfillment Process

Pure-Play Online Retailers

Brick & Mortar Retailers

Third-Party Service Providers

Leaders in Food E-Commerce

Other Major Food E-Commerce Retailers

Mergers & Acquisitions

Table Selected Acquisitions & Divestitures

Cooperative Agreements

Table Selected Cooperative Agreements

5. Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group

Amazon.com

JD.com

Walmart

