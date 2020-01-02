North America Commercial Prepaid Market Review and Forecasts 2018-2023, Featuring Blackhawk, Chime and Green Dot

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Prepaid North America: Market Review and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report, Commercial Prepaid North America: Market Review and Forecast, 2018-2023, reviews commercial prepaid cards across all product types, systems, and business sectors which account for about $1.5 trillion of business spending in certain portions of business-to-business (B2B) spend. The report analyzes the detailed categories and segments of prepaid card spending loads. The research report also provides updated trends and forecasts through 2023 in the U.S. market and for the first time also high-level views on the commercial prepaid market in Canada.

"Of the 16 segments associated with commercial prepaid spending loads in the U.S. market, we expect continued growth in almost all of them during the next few years," commented the co-author of the report. "The exceptions are those few segments related to improved personal income reducing the government program sizes, but of course this is a fluid situation and things can change."



Highlights of the report include:

Spending forecasts and comparisons across 7 categories and 16 segments of prepaid commercial cards in the United States.

First-time summary and spend load estimates forecast for the Canadian market

Analysis of key trends resulting in growth or decline in various segments

Case analysis of the implementation of a global prepaid card program

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Introduction



North American E-Payments

Electronic Payment Trends

Prepaid Share of U.S. Commercial Card Spend

Commercial Prepaid Spending Review: North America

U.S. Commercial Prepaid Market

Open Loop Segment spend

Closed Loop Segment Spend

Segment Array

Canada's Commercial Prepaid Market: Overview

Canadian Commerical Prepaid Card Spend

Payments Trend Alignment



Conclusions



Companies Mentioned



Blackhawk

Capgemini

CheckSystems

Chime

Green Dot

Early Warning

Monzo

Netspend

TeleCheck

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lnms8e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.