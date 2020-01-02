Global Market for Arthroscopy Products and Sports Medicine Implants Report, Featuring CompuMed, Hologic and Quidel

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Arthroscopy Products and Sports Medicine Implants (2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for arthroscopy products and sports medicine implants. Geographic markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW), which includes all other countries.



This report provides the following useful information:

A clinical overview of arthroscopic surgery

Sports injury incidence data

Arthroscopy procedure volumes

Product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers and emerging companies

In-depth market and competitive analyses.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Clinical Overview

1.1 Arthroscopic knee surgery



2. Arthroscopy Procedure Volumes

2.1 Knee arthroscopy procedures

2.2 Anterior cruciate ligament arthroscopy procedures

2.3 Shoulder arthroscopy procedures

2.4 Wrist arthroscopy procedures

2.5 Hip arthroscopy procedures

2.6 Ankle and elbow arthroscopy procedures

2.7 Bibliography



3. Arthroscopy Products Market

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 Arthroscopic visualization products

3.3 Fluid management products

3.4 Instruments (manual)

3.5 Instruments (powered)

3.6 Bibliography



4. Soft Tissue Fixation/Sports Medicine Implants

Appendix A: Company Revenues

Appendix B: Company Listing

