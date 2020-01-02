Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease (Hepatitis C, Influenza, Respiratory), Coagulation), Platform (Microfluidics, Immunoassays), Mode (Prescription & OTC), End-User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point-of-care diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2024 from USD 28.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.4%.



Factors such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries, increasing incidence of target conditions, and increasing inclination toward home healthcare across the globe are driving the market for point-of-care diagnostics. However, product recalls, a lack of alignment with test results obtained from laboratories, stringent & time-consuming approval policies, and a reluctance to change existing diagnostic practices are expected to restrain market growth.



The glucose monitoring products segment is expected to command the largest share of the POC diagnostics market in 2019.



Based on product, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into glucose monitoring, infectious disease testing, cardiometabolic monitoring, coagulation monitoring, hematology testing, urinalysis testing, cholesterol testing, drugs-of-abuse testing, tumor/cancer markers, pregnancy & fertility testing, fecal occult testing, and other POC products. The glucose monitoring products segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2019. The increasing number of POC glucose monitoring devices, coupled with the growing prevalence of diabetes, is expected to drive the growth of the POC diagnostics market for glucose monitoring products in the coming years.



The microfluidics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the POC diagnostics market, by platform, during the forecast period.



On the basis of platform, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into lateral flow assays, dipsticks, microfluidics, molecular diagnostics, and immunoassays. The microfluidics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Technological advancements and increasing initiatives by market players for developing novel microfluidics-based POC products are propelling the growth of the microfluidics market.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The point-of-care diagnostics market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing initiatives by market players, increasing patient population base, and rising number of partnerships and joint ventures in this region.



This report studies the point-of-care diagnostics market based on product, platform, mode of purchase, end user, and region. The report also studies factors affecting market growth, analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to the five key regions and their respective countries.



Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights



POC Diagnostics Market Overview

Geographic Analysis: POC Diagnostics Market

POC Diagnostics Market, By Product

POC Diagnostics Market, By Prescription Mode

Geographic Snapshot of the POC Diagnostics Market



Market Overview



Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Product



Glucose Monitoring Products

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products

Coagulation Monitoring Products

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Product

Urinalysis Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Products

Fecal Occult Testing Products

Other POC Products



Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Platform



Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays



Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Mode of Purchase



Prescription-Based Products

Growing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases and Favorable Reimbursement Have Driven Market Growth

OTC Products

Rising Focus on Home Care is Expected to Boost Demand for OTC Testing in the Coming Years



Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By End User



Professional Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals/Critical Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories

Other End Users



Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Region



Competitive Landscape



Ranking of Players, 2018

Competitive Scenario

Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals

Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

Acquisitions

Vendor Dive Overview

Vendor Inclusion Criteria

Vendor Dive



Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson, and Company



Chembio Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Roche Diagnostics



Siemens Healthineers Group

EKF Diagnostics

Quidel

Trinity Biotech

Accubiotech

Instrumentation Laboratory



Nova Biomedical

PTS Diagnostics



Sekisui Diagnostics

