Global Surfactants Market Report 2019-2025
The market for surfactants is likely to maintain a healthy growth owing to developments in the end-user industries, such as detergents and personal care products, especially in the developing economies. Other factors that will contribute to demand include low prices and easy availability of surfactants that have made their range of applications even wider. The four broad categories into which surfactants can be classified include amphoteric (or zwitterionic), anionic, cationic and nonionic. They are primarily used in detergents, cleaners, soaps, cosmetics & personal care products, oilfield chemicals, and petroleum production, paints, plastics, and agrochemicals, among others.
Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners form the largest application for Surfactants, the global market for which is forecast to be US$10.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$14.4 billion by 2025. Global demand for Surfactants in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products is likely to witness the fastest 2019-2025 CAGR of 5.8%.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The market for Surfactants, globally, analyzed in this report with respect to product types/sub-types and applications
- Market size of Surfactants is estimated in this report by product types/sub-types and applications across all major countries
- Biosurfactants Gaining Ground Despite Drawbacks
- Anionic Surfactants Enhance Energy Efficiency of MnO2 Batteries
- Improvements in Nonionic Surfactant Vesicles for Drug Delivery
- Catanionic Mixtures Find Wider Application
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 36
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 106 companies
Product Outline
The market for key product types/sub-types of Surfactants studied in this report comprise the following:
- Amphoteric Surfactants
- Anionic Surfactants
- Carboxylates
- Phosphate Esters
- Sulfates
- Sulphonates
- Cationic Surfactants
- Nonionic Surfactants
- Other Surfactants
The report analyzes the market for the following major applications of Surfactants:
- Agrochemicals
- Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
- Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners
- Food & Beverages
- Oilfield Chemicals & Petroleum Production
- Paints, Lacquers & Other Coatings
- Plastics & Composite Materials
- Textiles & Fibers
- Other Applications
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
- This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Surfactants market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025.
Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
- Rest of World
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- Aarti Industries Ltd
- Akzo Nobel BV
- Arkema S.A.
- ArrMaz
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
- Astrix SA
- ATRP Solutions
- BASF SE
- Brenntag North America, Inc
- Brenntag Specialities
- Cepsa
- Clariant AG
- Croda International Plc
- Desmet Ballestra S.P.A
- DKS Co., Ltd.
- Dow Chemical
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.
- Enaspol A. S
- EOC Group
- Evonik Industries AG
- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
- GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
- Goulston Technologies, Inc.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Huntsman's Chemical
- Indorama Ventures
- Itaconix Corporation
- Kaneka Corporation
- KLK Oleo
- LEUNA-Tenside GmbH
- Libra Products
- Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Lonza Group AG
- Mitsui
- Nippon Shokubai
- Nouryon
- Oxiteno SA
- Pilot Chemical Company
- PTT Global Chemical
- Ravago
- SABIC
- SASOL Ltd
- Scharer & Schlapfer AG
- Shell Chemical LP
- Sino-Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sinolight Chemicals Co., Ltd
- Sirrus
- Solvay SA
- Stepan Company
- The Dow Chemical Company
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- Unger Fabrikker A.S.
- Unilever
- Unitop Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.
- Vantage
- Yipin USA
