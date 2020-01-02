/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2016-2019 Energy Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2016-2019 Energy Attorney Hourly Rate Report is the most in-depth look at Attorney hourly rates for Law Firms specializing in Energy and representing some of the largest energy companies in the United States. The report details the hourly rates of Partners, Counsel, Associates for 2016 - 2019.



The report has 3 Sections:

Overall Rates by the AMLAW 200 (10, 50, 100, 101-200 and 200 combined)

Rates by Individual Law Firm

Rates by Energy Company

The 2019 Rate Report is the only report that details rates by individual firm rather than a blinded composite of averaged rates as found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.



The Energy industry is cyclical but Outside Counsel rates are not because of fixed-rate and multi-year agreements, hourly rates stay generally the same on routine legal work but standard rates could apply in high-stakes litigation such as in environmental.



In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. Further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.



Companies Mentioned



Alston & Bird LLP

American Petroleum Institute

Apache Corporation

Arnold & Arnold, LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Beirne, Maynard & Parsons, L.L.P.

BP America Production Company

Burr & Forman LLP

Chaparral Energy

Chesapeake Appalachia

Chevron Corporation

Chevron USA

ConocoPhillips Company

Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Foley Hoag LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP

Frontera Eastern Georgia Limited

GableGotwals

Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP

General Electric Company

Glynn & Finley, LLP

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.

Hendrickson & Long, PLLC

Hogan Lovells LLP

Holmes Weddle & Barcott

Innovation Law Group, Ltd.

Jenner & Block LLP

Kean Miller LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

McGuireWoods LLP

Moore & Van Allen PLLC

Noble Energy

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Phillips 66 Company

Pirkey Barber PLLC

RenuEn Corporation

Schneider Electric USA, Inc.

Shell Oil Company

TransCanada Keystone Pipeline

Valero Marketing and Supply Company

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

Williams & Connolly LLP

Ze-gen

Zimmer Kunz PLLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shzv4f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.