2020 Multibagger Stocks Report - Daily and Weekly Charts of Stocks

Over the years we have learned that the key to creating wealth is to buy the right kind of stocks that are not only fundamentally strong but also are on a verge to give a strong technical breakout and hold on to them during all phases of markets unless there is a strong reversal confirmation. This will ensure you can ride the trend and allow the power of compounding to work in your favor thereby giving returns that you might have only read somewhere after the move has happened. We have managed to recommend stocks that have given huge capital appreciation over the past few years despite all the volatility seen in broader indices.



The stock selection is based on in-depth analysis using various time tested methods of Elliott wave, Neo wave, Time cycles, Price to Earnings ratio and much more.



We recommend technically strong stocks that have shown the impulsive rise and exhibits the potential of multifold increase over the period. These stocks are also evaluated on a few fundamental parameters like Price to Earnings ratio and growth potential within that sector. Stocks are recommended via detailed research report with clear targets, stoploss and holding period.



Create your portfolio of stocks that can be wealth creators over the years to come.



Here's what you get access to:

Daily/Weekly charts of stocks with buy range, Holding period, Expected upside and well-defined stop levels

Number of stocks recommended over the year - 12 to 14 stocks

Holding Period - 1 to 2 years

Detailed research report - with various methods and studies applied on charts to derive the potential targets

Learn the application of time tested methods on stocks that can be next Multibagger

Expected upside - 70% to 100%, with well-defined stop levels

