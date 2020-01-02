Global Defibrillator Market Review 2011-2019 and Forecast to 2025 - High Incidences of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) to Drive the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defibrillator Market Global Forecast, by Product [Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, Automated External Defibrillators], End Users, Regions, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Defibrillator Market is likely to surpass the US$ 15 Billion mark by the end of 2025.

Rising incidence of cardiovascular disease due to eating habits and changing lifestyles will greatly impact the global defibrillator market in the long run. A defibrillator is a life saving apparatus that maintains the rhythm of the heart no matter the heartbeat fast or slow. In the current scenario, companies are pouring the fund in research and development programs to design an innovative product to ensure the safety of life.



The major factors that influence the market growth are; increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease, an increasing number of cardiac arrest globally, advancement in technology, increasing research & development towards Defibrillator technology, increasing number of innovative products, increasing geriatric population across the world, greater significance and role of the machine in saving life etc. Moreover, various types of defibrillator machines getting quick approval will further boost the market in the forecast period.



Product Insight - Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator will Dominate the Global Market



In this report, the researchers have done comprehensive analysis of global Defibrillator market by products: [Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator {Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Single-chamber ICDs & Dual-chamber ICDs & Biventricular ICDs/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators) & Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators}, Automated External Defibrillators, Advanced Life Support Defibrillators and Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators].



End-users Insight - High Demand of Defibrillator in Hospital



In this report, the researchers have fragmented the market on the basis of end-users into 4 parts; Hospital, Pre-hospital, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market, and Home Healthcare. In addition, the researchers have analyzed the key factors that influence the market of the small segments like the Alternate Care Market and Home Healthcare



Regional Insight - Asia-Pacific will be the Fastest Growing Market in Global Defibrillator Market



In this report, the publisher has provided a 360-degree perspective on the regional market along with key factors and key challenges that will impact the market in the long run. According to this analysis, the Asia-Pacific would be the fastest-growing region in the global market. Here the market is categorized into 5 regional markets; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East/Africa (MEA)



Major Key Players Insight



In this report, the publisher has done complete insight on the competitive landscape like top key players analysis that will impact the global defibrillator market; Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, St. Jude Medical, and ZOLL Medical Corporation (acquired by Asahi Kasei Corporation).



All six companies have been studied from two points:

Company Overview

Financial Insight



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Defibrillator Market



3. Market Share - Global Defibrillator (2011-2024)

3.1 By Product

3.2 By Region



4. By Product - Global Defibrillator Market (2011-2024)

4.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

4.1.1 Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (T-ICDs)

4.1.1.1 Single-chamber ICDs

4.1.1.2 Dual-chamber ICDs

4.1.1.3 Biventricular ICDs/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds)

4.1.2 Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDs)

4.2 Automated External Defibrillators

4.3 Advanced Life Support Defibrillators

4.4 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators



5. By End User - Global Defibrillator Market (2011-2024)

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Pre-Hospitals

5.3 Public Access Market

5.4 Alternate Care Market

5.5 Home Healthcare



6. By Region - Global Defibrillator Market (2011-2024)



7. Company Analysis

7.1 Medtronic

7.2 Boston Scientific

7.3 Philips Healthcare

7.4 St. Jude Medical

7.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation

7.6 Zoll Medical



8. Growth Drivers

8.1 High incidences of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

8.2 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population with Elevated Risk of Targeted Diseases



9. Key Challenges

9.1 Lack of Awareness about Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA)



