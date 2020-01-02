VIVUS to Present at Biotech Showcase on January 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVUS) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John Amos, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Biotech Showcase™ 2020 on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 3:30 pm PT/6:30pm ET. The conference will be held at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.



An audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the events and presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website, or by clicking here .

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about the Company, please visit www.vivus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “opportunity” and “should,” among others. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in VIVUS’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed on February 26, 2019, and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

VIVUS, Inc. Lazar FINN Partners Mark Oki David Carey Chief Financial Officer Senior Partner oki@vivus.com david.carey@finnpartners.com 650-934-5200 212-687-1768



