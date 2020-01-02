LIG Assets, Inc. Enters $131 Billion Cyber Security Market with the Launch of IdentityMaxxPlus

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, TN, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announced today that the Company has entered the $131 Billion Cyber Security Market with the launch of IdentityMaxxPlus. According to Fortune Business Insights, the Global Cyber Security Market is anticipated to grow from its’ current $131 billion to $289 billion by 2026 making this an exceptional growth opportunity for the company. IdentityMaxx has been utilized in the auto, home, and mortgage insurance industries for over 10 years with over 4 million current members. As an extension of the home mortgage insurance industry, we now have the pleasure of bringing this extraordinary product to the public in the form of IdentityMaxxPlus. Identity protection can be purchased on our website at www.IdentityMaxxPlus.com which is now live.

IdentityMaxxPlus offers an industry-leading suite of offerings unmatched by our competitors. We provide full identity theft monitoring and recovery for your entire family as well as an unbelievable rewards program. We monitor the dark web, scanning every conceivable place a criminal might be lurking. When threats are detected by our proprietary scanning algorithms we send real time fraud alerts. If your Identity is stolen, we fix the problems for you, all of them! We assign you an IdentityMaxxPlus Personal Advocate who will do the identity restoration work for you. Our limited power of attorney allows us to perform all the work necessary to restore your identity. Once we fix an identity theft issue you have our Stay Fix Guarantee. On top of all that our groundbreaking industry first Maxx Rewards program provides unbelievable rewards that help you live life better and can assist you in lowering or eliminating your monthly IdentityMaxxPlus bill. Please refer to our website at www.IdentityMaxxPlus.com for a full overview of our incredible Maxx Rewards program.

Our affiliate program is also now live and has been welcomed with overwhelming interest. Several dozen interested parties have already contacted us about the program with many of them have already signed up for the program. Not only does our affiliate program offer an extremely competitive price point there is also a recurring payment program that affiliates can build a nice income stream from. If you are interested in becoming an affiliate marketer contact us at Marvin@bgtvdirect.com for more details.

The company is now working on advertising to bring awareness to the product. Our initial advertising campaign is set to begin in the next few weeks. We will utilize print, radio, and television to bring attention to our best in class product offering. We will also be preparing a video for release over social media and will be sharing that on our twitter page @ligassets once it is completed.

If you would like to know more about how IdentityMaxxPlus benefits LIG Assets, please refer to our previously released podcast which CEO Dakota Forgione discussed in detail about this new opportunity. Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoVnjBMLUlI

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently underway and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA".

LIGA Homes in association with the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella will fast track LIGA Homes’ development as an emerging pioneer in the green and renewable energy sectors having successfully created the world’s first earthquake, flood, hurricane and fire resistant homes and structures that are 100% fully sustainable and disaster-resistant – from individual green systems and homes to fully sustainable communities and commercial centers - completely revolutionizing the sustainable and renewable construction movement forever!

For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products, and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments Please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com -- also follow LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information: LIGA Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to: Marvin Baker President – LIG Assets, Inc. CEO – BGTV Direct Worldwide Media Solutions Email: Marvin@BGTVDirect.com www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com www.BGTVDirect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.