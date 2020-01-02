Parallax Health Sciences Engages Alston & Bird

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) (“Parallax”), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, today announced that it has retained Alston & Bird, a leading national law firm. Alston & Bird, with over 800 attorneys, has offices in Atlanta, Beijing, Brussels, Charlotte, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Raleigh, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C.

A pioneer in outcome-driven telehealth that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services, Parallax Health Sciences has an extensive intellectual property portfolio, and it believes that the Company’s IP rights need to be protected and enforced.

“With Alston & Bird’s assistance, we will identify possible violations of our intellectual property rights and, if appropriate, to initiate legal proceedings,” noted Paul Arena, Chief Executive Officer of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.

One of Alston & Bird’s senior intellectual property litigation attorneys representing the Company is Philippe Bennett, a partner in the firm’s IP Litigation Department. Mr. Bennett specializes in litigating and licensing such intellectual property matters. Bringing more than 30 years of experience litigating complex patent cases, Mr. Bennett represents clients through IP disputes in district courts, the USITC and the USPTO. With many successes for clients in high-stakes patent cases, he is recognized by his peers and publications as a leading litigator in IP. Alston & Bird has successfully litigated IP cases for the benefit of several hundreds of millions of dollars for their clients.

“Philippe has an impressive record of never having lost a case,” continued Mr. Arena. “With Alston & Bird’s counsel, we will continue to evaluate opportunities to maximize and monetize the value of our intellectual property assets.”

About Alston & Bird

Alston & Bird LLP has grown to become a leading national and international firm while remaining steeped in a culture with client service and teamwork as the cornerstones of all that we do. We develop, assemble and nurture the strongest and broadest array of legal talent and expertise necessary to meet our clients’ needs in an ever-changing and fast-paced environment. For more information, please visit www.alston.com .

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.﻿

Investor Contact: Paul Arena paul@parallaxcare.com cell 404-915-8449



