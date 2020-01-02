Young people's registration for military draft starts Monday

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 2 - The registration for military draft of national males born in 2002 takes place from Jan 6 to Feb 29, 2020, based in the General Law of Military Service. ,

On a press note, the Ministry of National Defence states that the registration also covers the national citizens born in the previous year that, for several reasons, did not join the military draft registrar.

The census aims to keep track of acceptable reserves in human resources, as well as facilitating the regular and qualitative renovation of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA)’s personnel, according to the necessities.

For the effect, those covered by this process must submit a photocopy of ID, four passport photos, educational qualifications letter and a certificate of residence.

In the locations where it is not possible to gather all the necessary documentation citizens will be allowed to register by presenting a document proving their identity and, in the absence of this, by express declaration of two suitable witnesses.

Registration will take place in municipal and district administrations, settlements, diplomatic missions and consular services.

On the note, it is recalled that citizens who, without justification, do not carry out the Military Registration will be considered to be incurring in an infringement and can be included in the lists to be sent to the justice organs for criminal or administrative accountability.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.