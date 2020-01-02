Aurora Mobile Launches Mini Program Version of iAPP to Provide Clients Real-time Insights into Market Trends

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:JG), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has launched a mini program version of its product iAPP which provides mobile internet companies and investors with real-time data and deeper insights into market trends to help them make better business decisions.



The mini program version of iAPP offers various big data and analytical functions including tracking and detailed real-time data on emerging trends and dynamics of other mini programs.

Clients can easily log in and view mobile app and mini programs DAU data in real-time and sort by industry, DAU, monthly DAU growth and many other operational indicators. Leveraging Aurora Mobile’s cutting edge data analytics capabilities, clients will also be able to quickly compare the competitive dynamics and performance of various or individual mini programs in terms of DAU and average DAU over different periods allowing clients to easily adjust and improve their operating strategy in a very targeted manner.

Mr. Fei Chen, Co-Founder and President of Aurora Mobile, commented, “We are excited to launch a new and innovative mini program version of iAPP which I am confident will allow our clients to make better business decisions in real-time. Mini programs have been growing rapidly and have become one of the hottest marketing channels in China. Leveraging the big data analytics functions of our iAPP mini program, mobile internet companies will be able to refine their mini program operating strategies in real-time and better position themselves in the market. In addition, we believe this mini program will create significant value for investors seeking new market opportunities by closely tracking industry dynamics.”

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, pioneered in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora Mobile has accumulated data from approximately 1.39 million mobile applications that have utilized the Company’s developer services and nearly 30.8 billion installations of the Company’s software development kits (SDKs), with monthly active unique device base of nearly 1.34 billion, as of September 2019. Based on Aurora Mobile’s vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora Mobile strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

