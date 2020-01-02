Analysis on the World's Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market, 2019 to 2026, Featuring Teva Pharmaceutical, CVS Health, Endo International, UnitedHealth Group, and Recordati Pharmaceuticals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market, by Country (US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea), Application, Company, Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market is expected to be worth USD 568 Billion by 2026.

Specialty pharmaceuticals are regarded to be a drug molecule that helps in the treatment of particular genetic conditions that have no therapeutic action on the market. Specialty Pharmaceuticals considered to be more targeted drugs than traditional drugs and are also less toxic. Specialty pharmaceutical consists of products like blood-derived, biopharmaceuticals, and complex molecules.



Specialty pharmaceuticals are high cost and complex drugs; the average price per patient per year for specialty medical therapy is about $35,000 to $75,000. Specialty pharmaceutical is used to treat rare diseases such as Hepatitis C, Cancer, Rheumatoid Arthritis, AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Virus Syndrome), Crohn's disease, etc.



Specialty pharmacy is multiplying and becoming a significant factor for health systems and producers across the United States. The FDA approved 21 new molecular entities in the second half of 2018. Out of these products, 12 (57%) are regarded as pharmaceutical specialties based on variables such as indication and designed use population, administrative and tracking considerations, price and/or restricted delivery procedures. In the last five years, the United States spending on specialty drugs has almost doubled.



Oncology, Autoimmune, and Immunology are among the most significant application of global specialty pharmaceutical market



The report studies the market for the following application segments: Oncology, Autoimmune, Immunology, HIV, Multiple Sclerosis, Viral Hepatitis, Blood Coagulation, Respiratory, Osteoporosis, and Others. Due to the rising cases of oncology globally, Oncology is the leading application segment in this market place.



Specialty Pharmaceutical Market Share is expected to cross half of the global pharmaceutical market



The global pharmaceutical market is segmented by two types: traditional pharmaceutical and specialty pharmaceutical. At present, traditional pharmaceutical is in the dominating position across the globe, but due to increasing demands of specialty pharmaceutical products, it is anticipated that specialty pharmaceuticals will lead during the forecast period.



Company Analysis



Teva Pharmaceutical, CVS Health, Endo International, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Recordati Pharmaceuticals are some of the companies that deal efficiently in the specialty pharmaceuticals business. These companies have been studied thoroughly in the report.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals

4.1 Market

4.2 Specialty Drug Pipeline



5. Market Share - Specialty Pharmaceutical Analysis

5.1 By Country

5.2 By Pharmaceutical Industry

5.3 By Application

6. Global Pharmaceuticals Analysis

6.1 Total Market

6.2 Traditional Pharmaceutical Market



7. Country - Specialty Pharmaceutical

7.1 United States

7.1.1 Market

7.1.2 Specialty Drug Pipeline

7.2 Top 5 European Country

7.3 United Kingdom

7.4 France

7.5 Germany

7.6 Italy

7.7 Spain

7.8 Japan

7.9 South Korea



8. Application - Specialty Pharmaceutical Market

8.1 Oncology

8.2 Autoimmune

8.3 Immunology

8.4 HIV

8.5 Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

8.6 Viral Hepatitis

8.7 Blood Coagulation

8.8 Respiratory

8.9 Osteoporosis

8.10 All Others



9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Growth Drivers

9.1.1 Improving Life Expectancy

9.1.2 Surge in Spending on Medicines

9.1.3 Prevalence of Chronic Disease

9.2 Key Challenges

9.2.1 Abandonment Rates for Specialty Medicines & High R&D Costs



10. Trend and Opportunities

10.1 Trends

10.1.1 Increased Spending on Specialty Pharmacy

10.1.2 A Generic Wave of Specialty Drugs

10.1.3 An Ever-expanding Pipeline of Products

10.1.4 Targeted Therapies to Emerge

10.1.5 Healthcare Reforms to Take Control

10.1.6 Growth of Co-Pay Programs

10.1.7 Medication Therapy Management (MTM) will Advance

10.1.8 Specialty Prescribing to Rise

10.1.9 Real-Time Pharmacy Benefit

10.2 Opportunities

10.2.1 Leverage the Changing Face of Specialty Pharmacy Industry with Flat world Solutions



11. Specialty Pharmacy Mergers and Acquisitions



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Recent Developments

12.1.3 Revenue

12.2 CVS Health

12.3 Endo International Specialty Products

12.4 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

12.5 Recordati Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



