United States Pet Supplements Market 2019-2023: Opportunities Arise from Pet Stress & Anxiety, CBD for All & Everything, Natural/Organic Supplements, Innovative Delivery Systems, Omnichannel Marketing

For over a decade pet supplements have been steady and at times outstanding pet market performers, maintaining momentum thanks the overall pet market's driving focus on health and wellness, increased attention to age- and obesity-related pet health conditions and risks, the strengthening embrace of nutrition as part of a preventative health and wellness routine, and ongoing high-level interest in functional ingredients and products targeting specific health conditions.

The market has also benefited from the popularization and cross-over of various ingredients from the human side, such as glucosamine and omega fatty acids. Looking back, however, it's hard to recall anything making more of a splash in human and pet supplements than CBD (cannabidiol), whose explosion on to the market has brought new attention to the supplements business as a whole, with a halo effect that seems likely to last for years. Both driving and reacting to consumer demand for CBD, interest in the medical and medication-manufacturing community is at an all-time high, with studies showing CBD to be useful in treating myriad health conditions including anxiety and pain.

This report provides a thorough analysis of how these trends are playing out as marketers seek new ways to make supplements an integral part of pet wellness. The market is expected to show moderate but steady growth for the foreseeable future, bolstered by the continued raising of the bar on pet wellness in the broader pet products industry.

Despite the favorable outlook, pet supplement marketers will continue to face competition from marketers of functional, condition-specific treats and foods, which can siphon sales away from pet supplements as pet owners seek out ways to address their pets' nutritional and wellness needs in-convenient and pet-pampering formats. CBD pharmaceuticals for pets are also likely to emerge as competitors. Pet supplement marketers must also remain up-to-date by capitalizing on-trend ingredients such as CBD while still assuring consumers of product safety and efficacy.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

The Market

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

Market Size and Composition

Market Outlook

Pet Supplement Regulation

The Marketers

Competitive Overview

Retail Trends

Mass-Market, Farm & Feed, and Natural Food Channels

Marketing and New Products

Established Types of Condition-Specific Supplements Top the Charts

Hemp/Cannabidiol Supplements Generate Interest, Pose Problems

Calming Aids and Anxiety Support Supplements

Supplement Marketers Seek New Delivery Systems

Joint Health Supplements

Digestive/Gut Health and Probiotic Supplements

Lifestage-Specific Supplements

Cat Supplements Offer More than Hairball Relief

Supplements for Small Animals

Consumer Trends

Note on Data Sources

Dog Owners More Likely to Purchase Supplements

Cannabis/CBD Supplement Usage Rates

Most Supplement Purchasers Are Confident in Product Quality

Pet Supplement Usage Frequency and Expenditures

Inspiring Pet Owner Trust in Supplement Claims

Factors Influencing Pet Supplement Purchases

Consumers Rank All-Natural as Most Important Formulation Characteristic

Consumers Rank Safety as Most Important Product Information

Purchaser Demographics

Opportunities

Opportunity 1: Pet Stress and Anxiety

Opportunity 2: CBD for All and Everything

Opportunity 3: Senior Pets

Opportunity 4: Natural/Organic Supplements

Opportunity 5: Innovative Delivery Systems

Opportunity 6: Getting More Veterinarians on Board

Opportunity 7: Omnichannel Marketing

2. The Market

Chapter Highlights

Introduction

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

Market Size and Composition

Pet Supplement Sales Pick Up

Pet Supplement Sales by Channel

Dogs Dominate Pet Supplement Sales

Market Outlook

Roads of Innovation

CBD Supplements Take Market by Storm

Pet Market Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Premium Spending

Impact of Human Supplements Market on Pet Supplements

"Pets as Family" Movement Undergirds Wellness Focus

Supplements Compete with Functional Foods, Treats

Senior and Overweight Pets

Natural/Organic Supplements in High Demand

Pet Supplement Purchasers Remain Price Sensitive

Veterinarians Harbor Enormous Market Clout

Supplements as Preventive Care May Lower Vet Costs

Pet Supplement Regulation

FDA, AAFCO Monitor Pet Supplements

National Animal Supplement Council

The AVMA and Pet Supplements

Market Projection

3. Marketer and Retail Trends

Chapter Highlights

Competitive Overview

Serving a Diverse Customer Base

Marketers and Brands by Retail Channel

Consumer Purchasing by Brand

Mergers & Acquisitions

Pet Supplements Market Expansion

Marketers Continue to Enter CBD Space

Retail Trends

Pet Specialty Leads Brick-and-Mortar Retail in Pet Supplement Purchasing

More Pet Owners Buying Pet Supplements Online

Pet Supplement Merchandising in Pet Specialty Retailers

Mass-Market, Farm & Feed, and Natural Food Channels

Marketing & New Product Trends

Chapter Highlights

4. Marketing & New Product Trends

Established Types of Condition-Specific Supplements Top the Charts

Hemp/Cannabidiol Supplements Generate Interest, Pose Problems

Calming Aids and Anxiety Support Supplements

Supplement Marketers Seek New Delivery Systems

Joint Health Supplements

Digestive/Gut Health and Probiotic Supplements

Lifestage-Specific Supplements

Cat Supplements Offer More than Hairball Relief

Supplements for Small Animals

5. Consumer Trends

Chapter Highlights

Overview of Pet Supplement Purchasing

Note on Data Sources

Consumer Purchasing and Buying Habits

Dog Owners More Likely to Purchase Supplements

Pet Supplement Usage Frequency

Pet Supplement Expenditures

Factors Influencing Pet Supplement Purchases

Most Supplement Purchasers Are Confident in Product Quality

Inspiring Pet Owner Trust in Supplement Claims

Consumers Rank All-Natural as Most Important Formulation Characteristic

Consumers Rank Safety as Most Important Product Information

Demographic Trends

Millennials, Homes with Children Skew High for Pet Supplement Use

Pet Supplement Usage Trends

Pet Supplement Purchase Rates by Type and Number of Pets

Simmons Demographic Trends for Pet Supplement Use

Companies Mentioned



AAFCO

FDA

