United States Pet Supplements Market 2019-2023: Opportunities Arise from Pet Stress & Anxiety, CBD for All & Everything, Natural/Organic Supplements, Innovative Delivery Systems, Omnichannel Marketing

For over a decade pet supplements have been steady and at times outstanding pet market performers, maintaining momentum thanks the overall pet market's driving focus on health and wellness, increased attention to age- and obesity-related pet health conditions and risks, the strengthening embrace of nutrition as part of a preventative health and wellness routine, and ongoing high-level interest in functional ingredients and products targeting specific health conditions.
The market has also benefited from the popularization and cross-over of various ingredients from the human side, such as glucosamine and omega fatty acids. Looking back, however, it's hard to recall anything making more of a splash in human and pet supplements than CBD (cannabidiol), whose explosion on to the market has brought new attention to the supplements business as a whole, with a halo effect that seems likely to last for years. Both driving and reacting to consumer demand for CBD, interest in the medical and medication-manufacturing community is at an all-time high, with studies showing CBD to be useful in treating myriad health conditions including anxiety and pain.
This report provides a thorough analysis of how these trends are playing out as marketers seek new ways to make supplements an integral part of pet wellness. The market is expected to show moderate but steady growth for the foreseeable future, bolstered by the continued raising of the bar on pet wellness in the broader pet products industry.
Despite the favorable outlook, pet supplement marketers will continue to face competition from marketers of functional, condition-specific treats and foods, which can siphon sales away from pet supplements as pet owners seek out ways to address their pets' nutritional and wellness needs in-convenient and pet-pampering formats. CBD pharmaceuticals for pets are also likely to emerge as competitors. Pet supplement marketers must also remain up-to-date by capitalizing on-trend ingredients such as CBD while still assuring consumers of product safety and efficacy.
2. The Market
- Chapter Highlights
- Introduction
- Scope of Report
- Report Methodology
- Market Size and Composition
- Pet Supplement Sales Pick Up
- Pet Supplement Sales by Channel
- Dogs Dominate Pet Supplement Sales
- Market Outlook
- Roads of Innovation
- CBD Supplements Take Market by Storm
- Pet Market Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Premium Spending
- Impact of Human Supplements Market on Pet Supplements
- "Pets as Family" Movement Undergirds Wellness Focus
- Supplements Compete with Functional Foods, Treats
- Senior and Overweight Pets
- Natural/Organic Supplements in High Demand
- Pet Supplement Purchasers Remain Price Sensitive
- Veterinarians Harbor Enormous Market Clout
- Supplements as Preventive Care May Lower Vet Costs
- Pet Supplement Regulation
- FDA, AAFCO Monitor Pet Supplements
- National Animal Supplement Council
- The AVMA and Pet Supplements
- Market Projection
3. Marketer and Retail Trends
- Chapter Highlights
- Competitive Overview
- Serving a Diverse Customer Base
- Marketers and Brands by Retail Channel
- Consumer Purchasing by Brand
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Pet Supplements Market Expansion
- Marketers Continue to Enter CBD Space
- Retail Trends
- Pet Specialty Leads Brick-and-Mortar Retail in Pet Supplement Purchasing
- More Pet Owners Buying Pet Supplements Online
- Pet Supplement Merchandising in Pet Specialty Retailers
- Mass-Market, Farm & Feed, and Natural Food Channels
- Marketing & New Product Trends
- Chapter Highlights
4. Marketing & New Product Trends
- Established Types of Condition-Specific Supplements Top the Charts
- Hemp/Cannabidiol Supplements Generate Interest, Pose Problems
- Calming Aids and Anxiety Support Supplements
- Supplement Marketers Seek New Delivery Systems
- Joint Health Supplements
- Digestive/Gut Health and Probiotic Supplements
- Lifestage-Specific Supplements
- Cat Supplements Offer More than Hairball Relief
- Supplements for Small Animals
5. Consumer Trends
- Chapter Highlights
- Overview of Pet Supplement Purchasing
- Note on Data Sources
- Consumer Purchasing and Buying Habits
- Dog Owners More Likely to Purchase Supplements
- Pet Supplement Usage Frequency
- Pet Supplement Expenditures
- Factors Influencing Pet Supplement Purchases
- Most Supplement Purchasers Are Confident in Product Quality
- Inspiring Pet Owner Trust in Supplement Claims
- Consumers Rank All-Natural as Most Important Formulation Characteristic
- Consumers Rank Safety as Most Important Product Information
- Demographic Trends
- Millennials, Homes with Children Skew High for Pet Supplement Use
- Pet Supplement Usage Trends
- Pet Supplement Purchase Rates by Type and Number of Pets
- Simmons Demographic Trends for Pet Supplement Use
