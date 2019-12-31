Millennial Business Owner, John Zimmel, Lists His Top Three Favorite Books for Young Entrepreneurs

John Zimmel, a young entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT owns four media businesses. Here are some of his favorite books that helped him on his quest to success.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a young entrepreneur in his early twenties, John Zimmel has experienced firsthand what it feels like to have big dreams only to feel the existential dread from now knowing where to begin to start achieving them.“When you’re trying to start a business from scratch as a young person, it feels like the odds are against you,” said Zimmel. “Friends are off focusing on having fun, and you’re left to navigate an industry without any contacts, qualifications, or reputation. But there have been millions of people standing right where you are. There is a way to launch your entrepreneurial lifestyle, and it starts with absorbing as much knowledge and real life examples of success that you can.”Here are some of John Zimmel’s favorite books to help budding entrepreneurs find inspiration, knowledge, and real examples of overcoming adversity.1. Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop“I like this book for its straightforward, no nonsense approach to shaking off fear, doubt, and negative self-talk to become the best version of yourself,” said John. “It’s a great inspirational book that will help light the inner fire in you and finally start your business.”2. The 4-Hour Work Week: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Tim Ferriss“A classic goto that every person should read,” said John. “If you have even the slightest itch to be your own boss, this book is a must. Tim Ferriss provides realistic strategies to automate a business, and talks about a concept called, mini-retirements. It’s one of my favorites.”3. Crush It!: Why NOW Is the Time to Cash In on Your Passion by Gary Vaynerchuk“Gary outlines in this playbook how to turn hobbies into money-making internet machines,” said John Zimmel . “It’s one of my favorite books because the author talks about the importance of building a personal brand and how to use it to build a profitable entrepreneurial career.”About John Zimmel John Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who’s eager to take his clients’ brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. John Zimmel owns and operates four businesses including his modern-day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X; audio production company, Grass Fed Audio; digital content creation agency, West 35 Media; and his video production company, Nameless Productions. John Zimmel is also a performer himself of magic.Labyrinth35X – https://labyrinth35x.com/ Grass Fed Audio – https://www.grassfedaudio.com/ West 35 Media – https://west35media.com/ Nameless Productions – https://www.namelesswebsite.com/



