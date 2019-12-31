Issued by Church of Scientology International

Religions Come Together to Share Faith and Spread a Message of Love and Tolerance

Interfaith service at the Church of Scientology Sacramento

Interfaith service at the Church of Scientology Sacramento

Annual Christmas interfaith service at the Church of Scientology Sacramento

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christians and Scientologists came together at the Church of Scientology in Sacramento for the ninth annual Interfaith Christmas service led by Rev. Alice Baber-Banks of the Christian Fellowship Ministry of North Sacramento and Rev. Kay Alice Daly of the Scientology Church. Faith love and family was the focus of the service.

Children visited with Santa Claus in the Church Reception followed by a holiday dinner at the Church of Scientology Church café.

Members of both denominations then filed into the chapel where the Fellowship Ministry Choir gave a stirring performance, followed by the sermon about love in all its many aspects in which Rev. Baber Banks of the Christian Fellowship Ministry quoted from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, while Rev. Daly from the Church of Scientology read from the Bible.

The Scientologists presented Rev. Baber Banks with the results of their annual Christmas food drive for distribution to those in need through her church’s food ministry.

The service ended, as it has in previous years, with both congregations joining in the singing of “Silent Night”.

All are welcome to visit both churches to learn more or participate in their community and humanitarian programs.

Christian Fellowship Ministry is located at 3410 Rio Linda Blvd. and the Church of Scientology is at 1007 6th Street in Sacramento.

For more information, visit the Scientology Newsroom or visit the Scientology Network.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Share This Story
The service was let by Rev. Alice Baber-Banks of the Christian Fellowship Ministry of North Sacramento and Rev. Kay Alice Daly of the Scientology Church.

The service was let by Rev. Alice Baber-Banks of the Christian Fellowship Ministry of North Sacramento and Rev. Kay Alice Daly of the Scientology Church.

Baber Banks of the Christian Fellowship Ministry quoted from L. Ron Hubbard, while Rev. Daly from the Church of Scientology read from the Bible.

Baber Banks of the Christian Fellowship Ministry quoted from L. Ron Hubbard, while Rev. Daly from the Church of Scientology read from the Bible.

The results of the food drive were presented to Rev. Baber Banks for distribution through her church’s food ministry to those in need

The results of the food drive were presented to Rev. Baber Banks for distribution through her church’s food ministry to those in need.

It was a holiday celebration for the entire family

It was a holiday celebration for the entire family.

Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles
90028 , California
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Religions Come Together to Share Faith and Spread a Message of Love and Tolerance
Church of Scientology of Utah Celebrates Religious Freedom
The Crusade Against Human Trafficking
View All Stories From This Author