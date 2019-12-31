Looking for a Long Term Investment? Luxe London Emerges as The Industry Leader in Features and Finishes

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the average price for a home in London, Ontario breaking an average of $400K, potential homebuyers need the best deal for their money more than ever. Luxe London , by Society Developments , is on the market and has proven to be the forerunner of long-term investment. Since its creation in 2005, Society Developments have made an impact in the real estate market of London. With the real estate demand at an all-time high, Luxe London buyers know they’re making a smart long-term investment.For those not entirely convinced they’re ready to make the investment, they often need to see for themselves why Luxe London has emerged as a leader in high-end finishes and features. The number one feature that makes Luxe London a good investment is the location. The 19-floor state-of-the-art building resides in the heart of the Business and Entertainment District of London. It’s the perfect residence for those who want to work hard and play hard with its finishes and features going even beyond what most people expect from a luxury high-rise residence.Because Luxe London caters to young professionals who want to be in the center of it all, it offers especially unique luxury features. Luxe London offers 24-hour security surveillance and keyless entry with controlled access. Residents may also enjoy secured above ground and covered parking. With the hardworking young professional in mind, Luxe London offers a business lounge with private meeting rooms and a business centre on-site.Luxe London’s suites are move-in ready, and feature state-of-the-art finishes in every corner. All of the kitchens feature solid wood cabinets, a soft close feature, and stainless steel pulls. All of the appliances such as the refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher are top-of-the-line stainless steel. To top it all off, wide plank laminate flooring and custom high-end lighting complete all of the Luxe London kitchens. Each suite offers large windows with great views of the city.The Luxe London bathrooms have glass showers, as well as custom vanities with granite countertops. Investors love the finishes, which include porcelain sinks, medicine cabinets with stainless steel pulls, contemporary chrome faucets and fixtures, and solid wood doors. Due to Luxe London’s low consumption water closets and low flow lavatory faucets, residents benefit from savings on water costs.Aside from offering a state-of-the-art fitness centre, Luxe London features a yoga studio, change rooms, each equipped with a cedar sauna, showers, and lockers. Luxe London residents never have to leave the building to be entertained as it boasts a 40-seat movie theatre with movies on demand, a game room, and a café lounge featuring a cozy fireplace.With all of these luxury features and finishes, Luxe London is the perfect investment in a buyers’ market. Follow along and stay tuned for Society Developments’ next project.



