Global Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market 2019-2023

Japanese encephalitis is an inflammation in the brain, which is usually asymptomatic and is caused by a mosquito-borne flavivirus. This Japanese encephalitis vaccines market analysis considers sales from different type, including inactivated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and live attenuated vaccines. The analysis also considers the sales of Japanese encephalitis vaccines in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the inactivated vaccines segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of choices and wide treatment options of the segment will play a significant role in the inactivated vaccines segment to maintain its market position. Also, the global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market report looks at factors such as the inclusion in national immunization plan, strategic alliances, and a growing number of awareness campaigns. However, demand-supply imbalance, geographic concentration, and weak pipeline may hamper the growth of the Japanese encephalitis vaccines industry over the forecast period.



National immunization plans to prevent the high risk of Japanese encephalitis involves mass vaccinations. This plan results in an increased procurement of vaccination doses. The inclusion of vaccination against Japanese encephalitis in national immunization plans will lead to the expansion of the global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



With the growing incidence of Japanese encephalitis, BRICS is developing vaccines against the indication. Pharmaceutical companies are supporting the development of these vaccines by investing in research and developmental activities. The presence of strong manufacturing facilities in BRICS countries is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of a few major players, the global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Japanese encephalitis vaccines manufacturers, that include Bharat Biotech Ltd., Biological E. Ltd., Green Cross Corp., Sanofi, and Valneva SE.



Also, the Japanese encephalitis vaccines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Bharat Biotech Ltd.

Biological E. Ltd.

Green Cross Corp.

Sanofi

Valneva SE.

