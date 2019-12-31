The Global Lobster Market is Expected to Surpass 400 Thousand Tons by the End of the Year 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lobster Market, by Species, Importing and Exporting Countries, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lobster contains a rich source of nutrients like vitamin E, Omega 3 fatty acids, magnesium, phosphorus, copper, zinc, and B12. Currently more than half of the lobster produced in the United States of America only. Moreover, the United States also imports lobster from other countries because of the huge demand for domestic consumption. People across the world prefer to eat lobster because of their rich nutrients, and their omega 3 fatty acids component is best for heart disease patients. The Global Lobster Market is expected to cross the volume of 400 thousand tons by the end of the year 2025.



Currently, the bulk of lobsters are exported from Canada; the initial period of a China & United States trade war seems set to have a significant effect on the lobster market. As China has put the 25% tariff on the lobsters originating from the USA, Canada is winning United States market share. And growing importance in Australian rock lobster in China means stricter competition for US exporters from Australia too. Besides in 2017, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and the EU28 also affecting lobsters exporters of USA.



This report studies the Global Lobster market and volume analysis and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and preventive factors, price analysis, value chain analysis, market and volume trends, and their projections for the upcoming years.



Insight - by Importing Nation



Here we have done an in-depth analysis of the top importing nation of lobster. These countries are; United States, Canada, China, France, and Hong Kong (SAR). Here we have also studied the consumption trend of top importing countries and identify the future trend and growth of the import market.



Insight - by Exporting Nation



This report explains the comprehensive export trading of lobster in the world. The top exporting nations are; Canada, United States, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom. Here we have discussed competitive price, quality of lobster and their capacity to export.



Insight - by Species



The Lobster Market is fragmented into five parts by species; American lobster, European lobster, Caribbean spiny lobster, Australian spiny lobster, Red Rock Lobster. Here we have explained the historical production trend as well as anticipated production trend on the basis of species.



Price Analysis



This report has done a full analysis of lobster price; lobster import price by top importing nation and lobster export price by top exporting nation.



Market Segment by Source of Species

American lobster

European lobster

Caribbean spiny lobster

Australian spiny lobster

Red Rock Lobster

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Global Lobster Market Analysis

4. Global Lobster Volume Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Lobster Value Chain Analysis

7. Market Share - Global Lobster Analysis

8. Volume Share - Global Lobster Analysis

9. Species - Global Lobster Production

10. Exporting Countries - Global Lobster

11. Importing Countries - Global Lobster



