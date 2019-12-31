Somalia: Spare the civilians, Red Cross and Red Crescent tell warring parties

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) call on all armed actors to show restraint and take constant care to spare civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. Almost 90 people were killed in the weekend bombing in Mogadishu, and more than 140 were injured, among them children and university students.

“We are absolutely horrified by this attack. Civilians are again paying the price of this conflict, and it’s unacceptable. We remind all sides involved in the conflict to be mindful of civilians. They must be protected. They must be spared,” said Mohamed Ibrahim, who oversees ICRC operations in Somalia’s capital.

The ICRC delivered medical supplies and body bags to Medina Hospital and supported SRCS First Action teams to help respond to the massive number of casualties.

“We have done 52 surgeries since Saturday and are hoping most of the patients pull through. Four of the patients have been referred to Turkey for further treatment,” said Dr. Mohamed Yusuf Hassan, director of Medina Hospital, which the ICRC supports year-round.

The attack is one of the deadliest in recent years and evoked the horror of the twin blasts in the heart of Mogadishu that killed nearly 580 people in October 2017.

“I saw women and children dead, body parts strewn all over the street. We transported almost 70 dead bodies,” said Noor Abdikarim Ali, team leader of the SRCS First Aid Action team.

The ICRC works in Somalia to ensure humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence. This includes promoting respect for international humanitarian law.



