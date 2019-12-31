/EIN News/ -- WOODBRIDGE, VA, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contacts: Danielle Lam, Publishers Clearing House PRIZE PATROL

VIRGINIA WOMAN GETS SHOCK OF A LIFETIME

AS PRIZE PATROL COMES TO TOWN WITH $2,500.00 A WEEK FOR LIFE

WOODBRIDGE, VA (December 30, 2019) A Virginia resident and her family received the shock of a lifetime today when she opened her door to America’s most welcome drop-in guests.

Joan Geringer of Woodbridge, VA received a surprise visit early Monday morning from the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol, who named her the latest winner in the company’s famous free-to-play sweepstakes.

Joan’s husband David answered the Prize Patrol’s knock at the door with a scream, beckoning his wife to join him. Both were overwhelmed with shock and appreciation at a turn of luck that is sure to make for interesting New Year’s Eve conversation. Mrs. Geringer had been entering the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes for over ten years without winning anything, but she agrees that winning $2,500 A Week For Life is certainly a great way to start. Her thoughts for the money are for home renovations and a family trip to Hawaii.

Since its inception in 1953, Publishers Clearing House has awarded over $456 Million in prizes. In fact, in this past year alone, the company has awarded over $47 Million amongst 620,000 winners.

“No matter how many winners we surprise or how much money we give away, it’s always a thrill every single time,” said Prize Patrol representative Danielle Lam.

For those who didn’t have Mrs. Geringer’s luck this time around, there are always more opportunities to win. The company faithfully awards scores of major prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million or more all year long, including the upcoming $5,000.00 A Week “Forever” prize guaranteed to be awarded on February 28th. The “Forever” prize, currently promoted in television commercials with celebrity Steve Harvey, pays out $5,000.00 a week for the life of the winner, then after that, the $5,000.00 weekly payments continue for a loved one who the winner has chosen.

More chances to win can be found by visiting www.pch.com. Nearly half of the Publishers Clearing House profits are donated to charitable causes ranging from social services to the environment. For more information, visit info.pch.com .

VIDEO FOOTAGE LINK: https://youtu.be/_RSZF6a8-fM

