The APAC Shipping Container Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2024.

A shipping container is a container with strength suitable to withstand shipment, storage, and handling. Owing to the factors, such as growing sea-borne trade, and the increasing trend of containerization of goods, strong demand for shipping containers is anticipated during the forecast period. Furthermore, the availability of large coastal line and the presence of the majority of global shipping container manufacturers in Asia-Pacific is fueling the demand for shipping containers in the region. Moreover, increasing government initiatives, and expansion in untapped markets of Asia-Pacific such as India and Indonesia can unfold various opportunities for the growth of the market in the future.
In terms of size of containers, the APAC shipping container market is categorized into a small container (20 feet), a large container (40 feet), high cube container (40 feet) and others. Of all, high cube containers accounted for the majority of the APAC shipping container market for in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period as well. This is mainly attributed to the longer life, cost-effective maintenance, high efficiency, and versatility of these containers.
In Asia-Pacific shipping container market, China accounted for more than 40% share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. This is mainly due to the growing demand for commodities and a huge dependency on seaborne trade in the country.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
The objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the APAC shipping container market
- To forecast the APAC shipping container market based on the size of the container, product type, goods transported, and regional distribution
- To identify drivers and challenges for the APAC shipping container market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the APAC shipping container market
- To conduct pricing analysis for the APAC shipping container market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players in the APAC shipping container marke
In this report, the APAC shipping container market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Market, By Size of Container
- Small Container (20 feet)
- Large Container (40 feet)
- High Cube Container (40 feet)
- Others
- 45 feet
- 48 feet
- 53 feet
Market, By Product Type
- Dry Container
- Tank Container
- Refrigerated Container
- Others
- Flat Rack Container
- Special Purpose Container
Market, By Goods Transported
- Food Products & Grains
- Chemicals & Petrochemicals
- Machinery, Equipment & Electronics
- Others
Market, By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of APAC
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the APAC shipping container market.
Companies Mentioned
- China Eastern Containers
- China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd (CIMC)
- CXIC Group Containers Company Limited
- Florens Asset Management Company Limited
- Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co. Ltd
- Maersk Container Industry AS
- Sea Box Inc.
- Singamas Container Holdings Limited
- TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd.
- W&K Containers Inc.
