Global Drug Delivery Inhalation Devices Market Set to Reach $12.1bn in 2023
In 2018, combined sales of inhaled asthma and COPD devices in the countries covered by this analysis totalled approximately $10.4bn. Over the forecast period covered by this analysis, total sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.0%, reaching an estimated $12.1bn in 2023.
This comprehensive market and medical technology report provides an overview of the inhalation-based devices used in the management of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and includes in-depth, product-specific market analysis.
Countries covered by this report comprise the US, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan. Medical devices covered by this analysis include metered dose inhalers (MDIs) and dry powder inhalers (DPIs) for the treatment of asthma and COPD.
This report provides the following useful information:
- Respiratory disease treatment overview
- Key epidemiology data on the prevalence of asthma and COPD in major world regions
- Related product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers
- Top selling inhalation drug delivery devices, as well as emerging products under development
- In-depth market and competitive analyses.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Respiratory disease prevalence
- Inhalation drug delivery devices market
- Market drivers and limiters
- Market leaders
- Methodology
2. Inhalation Drug Delivery Technology
- Technology
3. Inhalation Devices for Asthma
- Epidemiology
- Products
- Market analysis
- Bibliography
4. Inhalation Devices for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
- Epidemiology
- Products
- Market analysis
- Bibliography
5. Company List
Countries Covered
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Japan
- Spain
- UK
- US
