Global Resource Energy, Inc. Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- Ft. Worth, TX, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Global Resource Energy Inc. (OTC: GBEN) is pleased to announce some successful endeavors over the fourth quarter. TVM, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Resource Energy, Inc. (OTC:GBEN), successfully opened their first tasting room in Texas to feature their hemp infused ready to drink cocktails. TVM, LLC seeks to penetrate the adult beverage market with unique, one of a kind products infused with hemp oil, while striving to elevate the brand within specific target markets. The company has seen overwhelming support from the community and the company is pleased to announce the first tasting room was profitable from the second month. The company is planning the second tasting room to be open by or in the second quarter of 2020 and looking to expand into more locations after. TVM Wine previously perfected the formula for HempHaze™ and is excited to showcase their products in as many locations as possible. The company is currently selling their products in Texas and Georgia as well as online.



In 2017, TVM received approval for the formulation from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for its one-of-the kind hemp infused ready-to-drink cocktail. This approval allows the product to be sold across the United States.

The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill in the US is propelling growth in the spirits industry. HempHaze is proud to be one of the first to create a foothold in a market still in its infancy.

Global Resource Energy Inc., through its subsidiary, TVM, LLC, also is pleased to announce they sponsored locally, The Bachelorette fundraiser program for local charities in Parker County, Texas. This year the program raised over $565,000 for local charities bringing the grand total to over $4.5 million since the inception of the project.

The company has also made strides in the rebranding of their ready to drink packaging in their efforts of rebranding the cocktail line. The company has partnered with a new bottle maker and labeling company that will provide a superior packaged product while dramatically cutting costs to the bottom line. As TVM plans to launch their newly branded product in the first quarter of 2020, the company feels the new packaging will properly display the product as a ready to drink cocktail and gain a serious foothold in the sector.

About GBEN

Global Resource Energy, Inc. is a Nevada Corporation currently focused in the wellness product retailing industry. We seek to invest in well-positioned wellness companies with strategic improvement potential and partner with management teams to create value by driving revenue and earnings growth.

About TVM, LLC

TVM is a Texas based company currently producing four flavors of hemp infused ready-to-drink cocktails. TVM was the first to receive TTB approval for a hemp infused alcohol product. TVM, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Resource Energy, Inc. (GBEN).

Safe Harbor Statement

