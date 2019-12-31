MobilityWorks Opens New Location in Merrillville, Indiana

USA’s largest mobility dealer now serving the Southeast Chicago and Northern Indiana community with wheelchair accessible vans, rentals, and adaptive equipment

/EIN News/ -- Richfield, OH, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobilityWorks®, the nation's largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vans, has opened a brand new showroom and service location in Merrillville, Indiana. MobilityWorks in Merrillville is located at 1770 W. 81st Avenue, Merrillville, IN 46410. This is the company’s 85th consumer showroom location across 26 states.

“We are excited to open this new showroom and expand our service offering into the state of Indiana,” said Eric Mansfield, Chief Operating Officer/President of MobilityWorks. “Our team is dedicated to finding the best mobility solution for each individual.”

MobilityWorks employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants who work closely with their clients to understand their specific needs in order to provide a vehicle that enables them to stay better connected with who and what matters most in their lives. The company also provides solutions for stowing and transporting mobility scooters, in addition to other adaptive equipment such as hand controls and turning seats.

MobilityWorks is the most recognized provider of accessible vehicles in the industry. They are the nation's largest dealer of accessible minivans and commercial wheelchair vans. Their consumer inventory features Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Honda, and Toyota models, including new and pre-owned vans for sale.

The general public is welcome to stop in at MobilityWorks in Merrillville to ask questions and to view the many different types of vehicle options that are available. Showroom hours are from 8 AM to 5 PM M-F, with Saturday hours by appointment. Pre-scheduled appointments are recommended for arranging a free needs analysis and mobility consultation.

Commercial clients with wheelchair lifts can also be serviced at the Merrillville, IN location. MobilityWorks Commercial provides multi-passenger accessible vehicles to businesses in all 50 states such as non-emergency medical transporters, nursing home facilities, senior living centers, schools and non-profits that care for people with disabilities. Its sister company Driverge is a leading upfitter of Ford, Ram, and Mercedes commercial vans with manufacturing operations in Akron, OH and Kansas City, KS.

About MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks (aka WMK, LLC) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based Inc. 500 company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing privately held companies for the past ten years. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. Driverge, formally known as TransitWorks, is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. Learn more about MobilityWorks at http://www.mobilityworks.com.

Alex Bangle MobilityWorks marketing@mobilityworks.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.