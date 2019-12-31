Global Surgical Heart Valve Management Products Market 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Heart Valve Management Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive medical market and technology report, which covers the US, five major EU markets, Japan, and RoW markets from 2018-23, provides an overview and in-depth market analysis of the surgical heart valve products used in the treatment of heart valve stenosis, regurgitation, and other valvular disorders.



These products include surgical heart valve repair (annuloplasty) systems, surgical heart valve replacement products, and percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty (PBV) systems. Global sales of these products totaled more than $2.0bn in 2018, and are expected to experience relatively flat growth over the forecast period, with PBV sales experiencing robust double-digit growth and heart valve repair and replacement product sales declining.



Key Topics Covered:



Heart valve disorders overview



Global surgical heart valve management market

Market drivers and limiters

Device segment insights

Technology trends

Market leaders

Competitive strategies

Emerging competition

Valvular Heart Disease Overview



Types of heart valve disorders

Valvular stenosis

Tricuspid valve/pulmonary valve stenosis

Valvular regurgitation

Conditions associated with heart valve disorders

Congenital defects

Acquired disorders

Calcific degeneration

Infective endocarditis

Rheumatic fever

Heart failure

Heart valve disorder diagnosis



Heart valve disease treatment options

Pharmaceutical treatments

Surgical and other interventional solutions

Surgical Heart Valve Management Products



Percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty

New and emerging technology

Heart valve surgery



Heart valve repair

Products

New and emerging technology

Heart valve replacement

Valve replacement procedures

Valve replacement materials

Products

Sutureless valves

New and emerging technology

Surgical Heart Valve Management Products Market



Global market

Market value

Technology trends

Market drivers and limiters

Surgical heart valve management versus minimally invasive options

Products overview

Market leaders and competitive strategies

Global competitors by product

Percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty (PBV)

Heart valve repair

Heart valve replacement

Market forecast

Market forecast: US

Market forecast: five major EU markets

Market forecast: Japanese market

Market forecast: rest of world

