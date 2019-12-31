/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Identifying High-Growth Medical Technology Markets in SE Asia to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What constitutes a high-growth market? GDP growth? Population expansion? Rising per capita health spending? There is no one answer, and all trends and indicators need to be taken into account. Therefore, If you need to quickly access critical market statistics on the potential of leading SE Asian health economies or assess the trends that are shaping the market over the next five years, then Identifying High Growth Medical Technology Markets in SE Asia to 2023 is an essential data resource.



Comprising a 154 page pdf report and data set in MS Excel, this report is rich in comparative stats, tables and graphs and covers market value, market growth in US$ and local currency and per capita health spending over the last 5-years with 5-year forecasts to 2023, health resources/spending and analysis of trends for key medical product segments.

Country Focus:

Cambodia

Indonesia

Korea

Malaysia

Myanmar

Philippines

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

