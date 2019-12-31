Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Projected to Reach USD 693.4 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Services Market by Procedure (MRI, Ultrasound, X-RAY, CT, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT, PET), Mammography), Application (OB/Gyn, Orthopedics, Oncology, Vascular, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of associated diseases and growing awareness about early disease detection and the widening scope of clinical applications. On the other hand, factors such as the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems and the low reimbursement structure for outpatient imaging facilities are likely to restrain the growth of the diagnostic imaging services market to a certain extent in the coming years.



Diagnostic imaging services make use of different modalities for the diagnosis and detection of various medical conditions, such as neurology, dentistry, oncology, cardiovascular, and mammography. The key modalities used for providing these services include X-ray imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound, MRI, nuclear imaging, and mammography. In 2018, the x-ray segment accounted for the largest share of the diagnostic imaging services market. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the rising geriatric population, lower cost of X-rays as compared to other imaging modalities, favorable returns on investments, and technological advancements in X-ray imaging systems.



Based on application, the MRI services market is segmented into neurology, orthopedics, cardiovascular, pelvic & abdomen, and oncology. The neurology segment accounted for the largest share of the MRI services market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the aggressive R&D activities in neuroscience, favorable federal initiatives, and the growing incidence of brain injuries.



The diagnostic imaging services market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the RoW. In 2018, North America commanded the largest share of the global diagnostic imaging service market. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in diagnostic imaging, improving reimbursement scenario, and the growing insurance coverage in several APAC countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Modality

4.3 Market, By End User

4.4 Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Industry Trends

5.4 Burning Issues

5.5 Pricing Analysis for Imaging Scans, By Geography (2018)

5.6 Reimbursement Scenario in the US



6 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, By Modality

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

6.3 Ultrasound

6.4 Computed Tomography

6.5 X-Ray Imaging

6.6 Nuclear Imaging

6.7 Mammography



7 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Services

7.3 Ultrasound Services

7.4 Computed Tomography Services

7.5 X-Ray Imaging Services

7.6 Nuclear Imaging Services

7.7 Mammography Services



8 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.5 Research & Academia

8.5.1 Increase in Clinical Applications & Research is Likely to Add Momentum in This Market



9 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Alliance Medical (A Part of Dubai International Capital)

Canada Diagnostic Centres

Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

Dignity Health

Global Diagnostics

Healius Limited

Healthcare Imaging Services Pty Ltd.

Inhealth Group

Medica Group

Novant Health

Radnet, Inc.

Simonmed Imaging

Sonic Healthcare

Unilabs

