Primoris Services Corporation Director Carla Mashinski Named to WomenInc. Most Influential Corporate Directors

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced that Primoris Director Carla Mashinski has been named to the WomenInc. magazine’s 2019 list of Most Influential Corporate Directors in its Winter 2019 edition. WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors issue is a comprehensive listing of female directors, executives, influencers and achievers who are currently contributing leadership to corporate boards.



CEO Tom McCormick stated, “Carla has been a valuable addition to the Board since she joined in March 2019. The professionalism and experience she brings to the Board benefits all Primoris shareholders. We are pleased to see her receive this well-deserved recognition for her achievements, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

Ms. Mashinski has over thirty years of experience in accounting, finance, audit, governance and compliance, risk management, project management, human resources, information technology, and cybersecurity. She is the Chief Financial & Administrative Officer of Cameron LNG. Prior to joining Cameron LNG in July 2015, she was the Chief Financial Officer and VP of Finance & Information Management of Sasol – North America. Prior to her time at Sasol, she held senior positions at SBM Offshore Inc., Gulfmark Offshore Inc., Duke Energy, and Shell Oil Company.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company’s national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including with regard to the Company’s future performance. Words such as "estimated," "believes," "expects," "projects," “may,” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, those described in this press release and those detailed in the "Risk Factors" section and other portions of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact

Kate Tholking

Vice President, Investor Relations

(214) 740-5615

ktholking@prim.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.