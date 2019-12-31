Global Express and Small Parcels Market 2019, with 5 Year CAGR and Full Year Estimates

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Express and Small Parcels 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global express and small parcels market continues to be driven forward by e-commerce but there are challenges on the horizon in the shape of slowing global economies, lower international trade growth and cross-border reform. The Global Express and Small Parcels 2019 report examines these challenges whilst assessing the opportunities for growth within alternative delivery networks, cross-border B2C e-commerce.



The report also contains in-house market sizing, with both 5-year CAGR and 2019 full year estimates. There are also in-depth case studies of alternative delivery networks, including Amazon, Alibaba and JD.com's locker networks and analysis of how changes to foreign market access might impact on low cost e-retailers.



Finally, the report looks at the express market in regional terms - reviewing regional market structure and competitive landscape.



Exclusive Highlights

The global express and small parcels market grew 8.5% in 2018, representing a slowdown from 2017.

In 2019, market growth is expected to slow further and an expansion in real terms of 8.1% is projected.

Asia Pacific's extraordinary growth rates are leading global growth by some margin.

The development of alternative delivery solutions has strategic implications in the trade-off between inventory management and product availability.

The automotive aftermarket represents a huge opportunity for LSPs, but only if they can compete with tech capabilities and e-retail opportunities.

Recent agreements may ease some cross-border concerns but issues remain.

Key Questions the report asks and answers

How large were the global express and small parcels market in 2018, and how has that developed into 2019?

What are the express opportunities in the automotive sector and what must providers do to compete?

Alternative delivery solutions - what are the strategic implications and benefits?

What impact will postal reform have on cross-border e-commerce, and will LSPs stand to benefit?

What are the growth prospects for domestic and international express over the next 5 years?

What, and where are opportunities for growth within the express market?

This report contains

Market sizing - 2018 full year market sizing and 2018-2023 CAGR forecast.

Case studies of alternative delivery networks and automotive opportunities.

Analysis of automotive express supply chains.

Assessment of cross-border e-commerce challenges and looks at the potential impacts of upcoming postal reform on express carriers, postal operators and customs authorities.

A comparative review of major express players, including market activity by region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Findings



2. The Global Express & Small Parcels Market

2.1 Alternative Delivery Networks

2.1.1 Trends in emerging and developed markets

2.1.2 Consumer expectations for alternative delivery methods

2.1.3 Case Studies for alternative delivery networks

2.1.4 Cost Implications of Alternative Delivery Networks



3. Express & Small Parcels - Case Study: Automotive Opportunities

3.1. Automotive aftermarket



4. Cross-Border E-Commerce: Issues Of Unfair Subsidy, Evasion And Counterfeiting



5. Global Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Forecast

5.1 Global Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth

5.2 Asia Pacific Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth

5.3 Europe Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth

5.4 Middle East & North Africa Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth

5.5 North America Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth

5.6 Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth

5.7 South America Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth

5.8 Sub-Saharan Africa Express & Small Parcels Market Size & Growth



6. Major Express Players.

6.1 Comparative Review of The Year

6.2. Asia Pacific

6.3 Europe

6.4 Middle East

6.5 North America

6.6 South America



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

Amazon

JD.com

