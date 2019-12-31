The United Arab Emirates Outbound Tourism Market is Predicted to Surpass US$ 24 Billion by the Year 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates (UAE) Outbound Tourism Market, Tourist Numbers, Countries, and Purpose of Visit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) outbound tourism market has observed a significant increase in recent years with a small population base. Due to increasing globalization; UAE outbound tourism is playing an important role in shaping the global outbound tourism market. The UAE Outbound Tourism Market is growing rapidly. Outbound tourism includes the travelling activities of residents from one country to another. The Emiratis generally travel to its nearby Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar. Other than the Gulf countries Emiratis also like to travel to the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the Asian countries like India, Malaysia, and Thailand. As per the UAE government survey held in 2015, the number of outbound trips has reached 3.5 million from UAE, of which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accounts for nearly 40 percent of the travellers. United Arab Emirates Outbound Tourism Market is predicted to surpass US$ 24 Billion by the year 2025.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as an important source of outbound tourism market over the years and is expected to grow immensely on the account of many factors including a rise in disposable income, passion to explore the world and increasingly efficient flight connectivity to different parts of the world. In addition, the citizens of the United Arab Emirates also choose to travel across the world to learn about different cultures. These heritage travellers usually visit historic and cultural-significant sites to meet with the locals of the respective countries and learn about their traditions and ways of life.



This report has analyzed 10 destinations of UAE Outbound Tourist numbers. A comprehensive analysis of each country in terms of the number of UAE tourist numbers, tourist share & forecast and number of related aspects that influence UAE Outbound Tourism has been completed. The 10 countries analyzed in the report are as follows: United States, India, Germany, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and Turkey.



All countries have been defined with consideration of following important travel segments.

Holiday Tourists Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR) Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Business (MICE) Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Others Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. UAE Outbound Tourism

4.1 Tourists Market

4.2 Tourists Numbers



5. Tourists Share - UAE Outbound Tourism

5.1 By Countries

5.2 By Purpose



6. Market Share - UAE Outbound Tourism

6.1 By Countries

6.2 By Purpose



7. United States



8. United Kingdom



9. Germany



10. Switzerland



11. India



12. Australia



13. Singapore



14. Turkey



15. South Africa



16. Malaysia



17. Growth Drivers

17.1 Rising Socio-Economic Aspirations

17.2 The Information Effect

17.3 Higher Spending



18. Challenges

18.1 Absence of Halal Tourism

18.2 Economy Growth Rate Change



