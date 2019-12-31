USA Nutraceutical Market to 2027 - Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% Between 2019 ad 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Nutraceutical Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The USA nutraceuticals market accounted to US$ 73,986.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 138,047.1 Mn by 2027. Nutraceuticals are referred to as food products that provide medical and health benefits. The nutraceutical products are mainly constituted of ingredients such as probiotics and prebiotics, omega 3, fatty acids, vitamins, proteins, minerals, fibers, structured lipids, and amino acids among others. These products provide health benefits beyond the basic nutritional value of food. Nutraceutical products are available in different types, such as functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Thus, various health benefits associated with the consumption of functional food and dietary supplements has bolstered the growth of the USA nutraceuticals market



The USA nutraceuticals market by type is bifurcated in functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The functional food segment dominated the USA nutraceuticals market owing to the growing health consciousness among consumers and increasing knowledge about the use of nutraceutical products. Nutraceuticals in functional food contains fibers and oligosaccharides which prevents cancer and reduces the cholesterol level in the body. Functional foods are known to be rich in proteins that help in improving the immunological response in the body. Nutraceuticals also enhances and maintains functional aspects of the body such as the bone strength, dental health, the digestive system, cardiovascular system, immune system and the digestive system.



The USA nutraceuticals market is bifurcated on the basis of application into general wellness, beauty and anti-aging, weight management, digestive health, sports and energy drinks. General wellness is dominating the USA nutraceuticals market. The general wellness market has recorded a considerably high growth rate in recent years. People are now inclined towards the consumption of dietary supplements to a wide range due to its rising awareness of nutritional and medicinal benefits.



A key trend which is projected to affect the USA nutraceuticals market in the coming year is the increasing spectrum of nutraceutical in sport nutrition. Nutrition plays an essential role in an athlete's performance. Vitamins and minerals are crucial for a variety of activities in the body, such as turning food into energy and keeping bones healthy. A variety of vitamins are needed in metabolism. Dietary supplements and functional food play a crucial role in helping athletes consume the proper amount of calories, carbohydrate, and protein in their diet. Recent studies have proved that a number of nutrients and dietary supplements have been shown to help improve performance. This has surged the demand for nutraceutical products in the USA nutraceuticals market.



Some of the players present in USA nutraceuticals market are Abbott, Amway, Chobani, LLC, General Mills, Inc, Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC, Herbalife International of America, Inc, Kellogg Co., Matsun Nutrition, The Nature's Bounty Co., and Valensa International among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. North America Nutraceutical Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.4 Expert Opinion

3.5 Information Related to the Technologies, Machines, and Equipment used for Processing the Nutraceutical Products





4. USA Nutraceutical Market Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in the Demand for Functional Food and Beverages Owing to Increasing Health Consciousness Amongst Consumers

4.2 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.3 Key Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Government Intervention Towards Framing of Policies

4.4 Key Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Demand For Nutraceutical in Pet Food

4.5 Future Trends

4.5.1 Increasing Spectrum of Nutraceutical in Sport Nutrition

4.6 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints



5. Nutraceutical Market - USA Analysis

5.1 USA Nutraceutical Market Overview

5.2 USA Nutraceutical Market Forecast And Analysis (US$ Mn)



6. USA Nutraceutical Market Analysis - By Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 USA Nutraceutical Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

6.3 Functional Food

6.4 Functional Beverages

6.5 Dietary Supplements

6.6 Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals



7. USA Nutraceutical Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 USA Nutraceutical Market Breakdown, By Applications, 2018 & 2027

7.3 General Wellness

7.4 Beauty and Anti-Aging

7.5 Weight Management

7.6 Digestive Health

7.7 Sports and Energy



8. Industry Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Strategy And Business Planning

8.3 Product News



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Product Mapping

9.2 Market Positioning/Market Share



10. Nutraceutical, Key Company Profiles



11. Appendix



12. Research Methodology



Companies mentioned



Abbott

Amway

Chobani, LLC

General Mills, Inc.

Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Matsun Nutrition

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Valensa International

