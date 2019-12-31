Global ASEAN Air Compressor Market to Grow with a 3.6% CAGR During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Air Compressor Market Research Report: By Type, Lubrication Type, Portability, Pressure, Application, Geographical Outlook - Industry Size, Share and Trend Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



From garnering $902.9 million in 2018, the ASEAN air compressor market is predicted to generate $1,126.9 million by 2024, witnessing a 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



A shift toward energy-efficient air compressors, flourishing automotive industry, and increasing construction activities are influencing the market positively. ASEAN, short for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, has Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia as its members. A mechanical device which is used for increasing the air pressure by reducing its volume is termed as an air compressor.



Based on lubrication, the ASEAN air compressor market is bifurcated into oil-flooded and oil-free. In 2018, the larger value share in the market was accounted for by oil-flooded compressors all throughout the historical period (2014-2018) due to their high demand across various industries owing to their ability to provide high pressure. In the forecast period, oil-free compressors are expected to witness the higher CAGR as they are being heavily deployed in the food & beverage industry and hospitals because they release clean air



An inclination toward oil-free compressors can be observed in the ASEAN air compressor market. Industries such as oil & gas, automotive, textile, food & beverage, power, chemical, and manufacturing use compressors in high numbers. Oil-flooded air compressors lead to condensation and contamination of the air, which is making many companies switch to oil-free variants. In the food & beverage industry, for product packaging and handling, oil-free compressors are being used. Further, due to their lower discharge pressure, these compressors consume approximately 6.0% less energy than the oil-flooded type, therefore are high in demand.



The flourishing automotive industry in the region is a major contributor to the ASEAN air compressor market growth. Such devices are heavily used in the automotive industry for a range of purposes, such as engine construction, tire inflation, air conditioning systems, and vehicle painting. Countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading car manufacturers here. In Indonesia, in 2018, 13.43 million cars were sold, compared to 1.22 million in 2017. Therefore, with increasing automobile sales and production, the demand for compressors in the region is growing.

ASEAN Air Compressor Market Segmentation



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Lubrication Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Portability

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Pressure

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor

1.3.7 Market Segmentation by Country

1.3.8 Analysis Period

1.3.9 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Compressor Type

4.1.2 By Lubrication Type

4.1.3 By Portability

4.1.4 By Pressure

4.1.5 By Application

4.1.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. ASEAN Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Lubrication Type

5.3 By Portability

5.4 By Pressure

5.5 By Application

5.6 By Country

5.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

5.8 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application

5.9 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Country



Chapter 6. Indonesia Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Lubrication Type

6.3 By Portability

6.4 By Pressure

6.5 By Application

6.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

6.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 7. Malaysia Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Type

7.2 By Lubrication Type

7.3 By Portability

7.4 By Pressure

7.5 By Application

7.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

7.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 8. Thailand Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Type

8.2 By Lubrication Type

8.3 By Portability

8.4 By Pressure

8.5 By Application

8.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

8.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 9. Philippines Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Type

9.2 By Lubrication Type

9.3 By Portability

9.4 By Pressure

9.5 By Application

9.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

9.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 10. Vietnam Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Type

10.2 By Lubrication Type

10.3 By Portability

10.4 By Pressure

10.5 By Application

10.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

10.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 11. Singapore Market Size and Forecast

11.1 By Type

11.2 By Lubrication Type

11.3 By Portability

11.4 By Pressure

11.5 By Application

11.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

11.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 12. Rest of ASEAN Market Size and Forecast

12.1 By Type

12.2 By Lubrication Type

12.3 By Portability

12.4 By Pressure

12.5 By Application

12.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

12.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 List of Key Players

13.2 Ranking of Key Players

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

13.4 Recent Activities of Major Players

13.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players



Chapter 14. Company Profiles

14.1 Rechi Precision Co. Ltd.

14.2 Elgi Equipments Limited

14.3 Kaeser Kompressoren SE

14.4 Ingersoll-Rand plc

14.5 Atlas Copco AB

14.6 Kobe Steel Ltd.

14.7 Hitachi Ltd.

14.8 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

14.9 BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG

14.10 BAUER COMP Holding GmbH

14.11 Fusheng Co. Ltd.



Chapter 15. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4iptu

