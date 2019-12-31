Global Centralizers & Float Equipment Market Expected to Generate a Value of $1439.3 Million by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Centralizers and Float Equipment Market Research Report: By Equipment, Application, Regional Insight - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising demand for oil & gas and increasing discovery of reserves are positively impacting the centralizers and float equipment market. It valued $991.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,439.3 million by 2024 at a 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Float equipment reduces the strain on derrick and provides a landing platform for backpressure valve and bottom and top cementing plugs to prevent the cement from flowing back into the well. A centralizer is used to maintain the cement sheath uniformity around the pipe determines.



The centralizers and float equipment market is being positively impacted by the growing oil and gas demand across the world. The fact that these are the primary sources of energy in many countries and the improving world economy have contributed in the increasing demand for these. While gas serves as the primary fuel source for domestic purposes, it, along with oil, is also used in electricity generation and transportation. China and India, which have large populations, are among the biggest consumers of oil & gas, thereby resulting in high centralizer and float equipment sales.



Another major factor contributing to the growth of the centralizers and float equipment market is the discovery of new gas & oil reserves. Investments in exploration and production (E&P) activities by many government and private entities are being increased to identify profitable reserves, as the demand for fuel in emerging economies, such as Brazil, India, and China, continues to grow. For instance, several oil reserves were discovered in the Sakakemang Block in southern Sumatra, Permian Basin in the U.S., Arctic region, and Glengorm in the U.K., in 2018.



The segments of the centralizers and float equipment market are region, equipment, and application. The application segment of the market is bifurcated into offshore and onshore. During the historical period (2014-2018), the larger market revenue share of about 80.0% was held by the onshore application due to the increasing E&P activities at the onshore sites. In the forecast period, the onshore application is expected to remain the highest revenue contributor to the market, owing to the increasing demand for oil & gas and rising E&P activities.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Equipment

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.4 Analysis Period

1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.5.1 Value

1.3.5.2 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.2 Market Dynamics



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Equipment

5.1.1 Centralizers Market, By Type

5.1.2 Float Equipment Market, By Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Equipment

6.1.1 Centralizers Market, By Type

6.1.2 Float Equipment Market, By Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Country



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Equipment

7.1.1 Centralizers Market, By Type

7.1.2 Float Equipment Market, By Type

7.2 By Application

7.3 By Country



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Equipment

8.1.1 Centralizers Market, By Type

8.1.2 Float Equipment Market, By Type

8.2 By Application

8.3 By Country



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Equipment

9.1.1 Centralizers Market, By Type

9.1.2 Float Equipment Market, By Type

9.2 By Application

9.3 By Country



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Equipment

10.1.1 Centralizers Market, By Type

10.1.2 Float Equipment Market, By Type

10.2 By Application

10.3 By Country



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Product Offerings of Key Players

11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Halliburton Company

12.2 Weatherford International plc

12.3 National Oilwell Varco Inc.

12.4 Centek Group

12.5 Ray Oil Tool Company

12.6 Downhole Products

12.7 Summit Casing Equipment

12.8 Sledgehammer Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd.

12.9 NeOz Energy

12.10 Puyang Zhongshi Group Co. Limited (PYSZ)

12.11 Oilmec Drilling Equipments Pvt. Ltd.



