Asia-Pacific Air Compressor Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 4.1%, 2019-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Air Compressor Market Research Report: By Type, Lubrication Type, Portability, Pressure, Application, Regional Insight - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) air compressor market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
The key factors responsible for the growth of the market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient air compressors and expanding automotive industry. An air compressor is a mechanical device, which compresses the air using energy (chemical, electrical, or any other form). Several industries make use of this technology, such as food & beverage, textile, chemical & cement, oil & gas, and automotive.
When type is considered, the APAC air compressor market is bifurcated into dynamic and positive displacement. Out of these, the positive displacement category dominated the market during the historical period (2014-2018) and is predicted to hold its position during the forecast period, both in terms of volume and value, due to the rising demand for rotary air compressors. Dynamic air compressors are expected to witness the higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. This category is further divided into axial flow and centrifugal compressors.
On the basis of application, the APAC air compressor market is categorized into textile, construction, food & beverage, power, industrial manufacturing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R), oil & gas, automotive, chemical & cement, and others. The category of industrial manufacturing generated the highest revenue during the historical period and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period as well due to its fast growth in India and China. The application of food & beverage is expected to progress the fastest during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Air Compressor Market Segmentation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5. APAC Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Type
5.2 By Lubrication Type
5.3 By Portability
5.4 By Pressure
5.5 By Application
5.6 By Country
5.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
5.8 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
5.9 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Country
Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Lubrication Type
6.3 By Portability
6.4 By Pressure
6.5 By Application
6.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
6.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 7. India Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Type
7.2 By Lubrication Type
7.3 By Portability
7.4 By Pressure
7.5 By Application
7.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
7.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 8. Japan Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Type
8.2 By Lubrication Type
8.3 By Portability
8.4 By Pressure
8.5 By Application
8.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
8.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 9. South Korea Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Type
9.2 By Lubrication Type
9.3 By Portability
9.4 By Pressure
9.5 By Application
9.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
9.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 10. Indonesia Market Size and Forecast
10.1 By Type
10.2 By Lubrication Type
10.3 By Portability
10.4 By Pressure
10.5 By Application
10.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
10.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 11. Australia and New Zealand Market Size and Forecast
11.1 By Type
11.2 By Lubrication Type
11.3 By Portability
11.4 By Pressure
11.5 By Application
11.6 Oil-Free Piston Compressor Market, By Pressure
11.7 Oil-Free Piston Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 12. Rest of APAC Market Size and Forecast
12.1 By Type
12.2 By Lubrication Type
12.3 By Portability
12.4 By Pressure
12.5 By Application
12.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure
12.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings
13.2 Analysis of Key Players
13.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
13.4 Recent Activities of Major Market Players
13.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players
13.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.5.2 Product Launches
13.5.3 Partnerships
13.5.4 Facility Expansions
13.5.5 Client Wins
Chapter 14. Company Profiles
14.1 Atlas Copco AB
14.2 Elgi Equipments Limited
14.3 Ingersoll-Rand plc
14.4 Kaeser Kompressoren SE
14.5 ANEST IWATA Corporation
14.6 Hitachi Ltd.
14.7 Rechi Precision Co. Ltd.
14.8 Siemens AG
14.9 Kobe Steel Ltd.
14.10 Zhe Jiang Hongwuhuan Machinery Co. Ltd.
14.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
