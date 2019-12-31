Global Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market Estimated to Grow with a 5.5% CAGR During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market Research Report: By Type, Material, End-User - Regional Insight - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small joint reconstructive implants market reached a value of $7.4 billion in 2018 and is predicted to witness a 5.5% CAGR during 2019-2024 (forecast period).



The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and arthritis and surging geriatric population. Small joint reconstructive implants, which are made up of metals and polymers, are used for small joints replacement surgeries, which involve replacing a destroyed joint with an artificial one. The surgery of small joints requires either replacement or fusion.



When type is taken into consideration, the small joint reconstructive implants market is divided into foot & ankle, staple fixation, hand & wrist, and other implants. Others' include shoulder reconstruction devices, external fixation devices, screws, and plates. Out of these, the hand & wrist category dominated the market during the historical period (2014-2018), holding a share of 44.2% in 2018. This is due to the growing number of sports injuries and rising geriatric population across the world. This category is further expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The small joint reconstructive implants market is bifurcated into ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and hospitals on segmenting by end-user. The hospitals bifurcation occupied the larger share of the market during the historical period and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The reasons for this are the greater footfall of people with joint-related issues and the growing number of osteo surgeries in hospitals. The category of ASCs is projected to grow at the higher CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Market Definitions

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Regulations

4.5 Reimbursement Policies in the U.S.



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Material

5.3 By End User

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Material

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Country

6.4.1 U.S. Market Size and Forecast

6.4.1.1 By type

6.4.1.2 By material

6.4.1.3 By end user

6.4.2 Canada Market Size and Forecast

6.4.2.1 By type

6.4.2.2 By material

6.4.2.3 By end user



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Type

7.2 By Material

7.3 By End User

7.4 By Country

7.4.1 Germany Market Size and Forecast

7.4.1.1 By type

7.4.1.2 By material

7.4.1.3 By end user

7.4.2 France Market Size and Forecast

7.4.2.1 By type

7.4.2.2 By material

7.4.2.3 By end user

7.4.3 U.K. Market Size and Forecast

7.4.3.1 By type

7.4.3.2 By material

7.4.3.3 By end user



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Type

8.2 By Material

8.3 By End User

8.4 By Country

8.4.1 China Market Size and Forecast

8.4.1.1 By type

8.4.1.2 By material

8.4.1.3 By end user

8.4.2 Japan Market Size and Forecast

8.4.2.1 By type

8.4.2.2 By material

8.4.2.3 By end user



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Type

9.2 By Material

9.3 By End User

9.4 By Country

9.4.1 Brazil Market Size and Forecast

9.4.1.1 By type

9.4.1.2 By material

9.4.1.3 By end user

9.4.2 Mexico Market Size and Forecast

9.4.2.1 By type

9.4.2.2 By material

9.4.2.3 By end user



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Type

10.2 By Material

10.3 By End User

10.4 By Country

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.1.1 By type

10.4.1.2 By material

10.4.1.3 By end user

10.4.2 South Africa

10.4.2.1 By type

10.4.2.2 By material

10.4.2.3 By end user



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Benchmarking

11.2 Strategic Developments of the Key Players

11.2.1 Acquisitions

11.2.2 Product Launches



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Smith & Nephew plc

12.2 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

12.3 DePuy Synthes Companies

12.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

12.5 Stryker Corporation

12.6 Orthofix Medical Inc.

12.7 Wright Medical Group N.V.

12.8 Arthrex Inc.

12.9 Acumed LLC

12.10 Exactech Inc.

12.11 DJO Global Inc.



