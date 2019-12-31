Global PAEK Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 851 Million in 2019 to USD 1,149 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PAEK Market by Type (PEK, PEEK, PEKK), Fillers(Glass filled, Carbon filled, Unfilled),Application (Oil & gas, Electricals & Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing demand from oil and gas, electrical and electronics, aerospace, medical and automotive industries to drive the overall growth of the PAEK market.



The PAEK market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from oil and gas, electrical and electronics, aerospace, medical and automotive industries. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high product price and availability of substitutes are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



PEEK to drive the global market during the forecast period



The PAEK market has been segmented based on types as PEEK, PEK, and PEKK. Among these types, the PEEK segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of PEEK systems is also spurred by the growth of oil and gas, electrical and electronics and medical industry, especially in APAC. Increasing population, growing urbanization, and shirt of manufacturing facilities from North America and Europe to APAC have fueled the growth of these industries. All such attributes are expected to drive the consumption of PEEK.



Glass-filled PAEK to drive the global market during the forecast period



The PAEK market has been segmented based on fillers as glass filled, carbon filled and unfilled. Among these fillers, the glass-filled segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of glass-filled PAEK is attributed to its increasing use in the oil and gas industry and aerospace industry as it is suitable for use in parts which are exposed to high static loads over long periods in high-temperature conditions. It also provides extreme mechanical strength and stiffness combined with excellent dimensional stability.



These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.



Oil and gas segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Oil and gas segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Oil and gas application is growing rapidly as it is widely used in the oil and gas industry in various components such as anti-wear tape, back-up ring, pipe & liner, seal, subsea connector, compressor, valve, and others. The usage of PAEK increases the consistency of the oilfield equipment and thus extends the life of the equipment in the challenging oilfield environment. These factors are expected to drive the demand for PAEK in oil and gas applications.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of PAEK in various end-use applications such as electrical and electronics, oil and gas, aerospace, medical and automotive. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand provide enormous opportunities for the PAEK market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector. On the other hand, North America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall PAEK market and the sub-segments.

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Base Number Calculation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Primary Data

2.5 Assumptions

2.6 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the PAEK Market

4.2 PAEK Market Growth, By Type

4.3 PAEK Market, By Type and Region

4.4 PAEK Market, By Filler

4.5 PAEK Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Industry Trends



6 PAEK Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PEEK

6.3 Pek

6.4 PEKK



7 PAEK Market, By Filler

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glass Filled

7.3 Carbon Filled

7.4 Unfilled

7.5 Others



8 PAEK Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electrical and Electronics

8.3 Oil and Gas

8.4 Aerospace

8.5 Medical

8.6 Automotive

8.7 Others



9 PAEK Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 APAC

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansions

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Agreements & Joint Ventures

10.3.4 New Product Launches



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Victrex PLC

11.2 Solvay S.A

11.3 Evonik Industries AG

11.4 Arkema Sa

11.5 Celanese Corporation

11.6 Gharda Chemicals Limited

11.7 SABIC

11.8 Ensinger

11.9 Akro-Plastic GmbH

11.10 RTP Company

11.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

11.12 Other Company Profiles



