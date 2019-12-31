Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 73.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 166.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.0%
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Infrastructure Services Market by Service Type (Storage as a Service, Compute as a Service, Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing adoption of geographically diverse cloud services and increasing need to automate the operational processes to drive the cloud infrastructure services market
Governments' increasing investments in digital transformation, increased awareness among enterprises about the benefits of cloud and its technologies, and business continuity requirements resulting in high demand for cloud storage, disaster recovery, and backup services are major growth drivers for the market. However, stringent government regulations, limited bandwidth providers, and lack of access to high-speed internet may affect market growth.
Storage as a service segment is estimated to hold the largest market size
Enterprises use storage as a service to mitigate the risks of disasters and enhance business continuity and availability. These services provide self-service portals that allow the provision of room, transfer of data to different tiers of storage, and the option to add or remove storage as needed. To address the security needs of enterprise data, cloud-based storage offers security controls to ensure that all the data is stored securely in data center facilities and is available for quick access.
Hybrid deployment mode to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The hybrid cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest rate, as it offers the benefits of both private and public deployment modes. Enterprises need a solution to exploit their data centers distributed across multiple environments, owing to the increasing business demands. Increased user and resource mobility, ongoing migrations of applications over the cloud, and the emergence of more sophisticated threats are driving organizations to adopt the hybrid cloud deployment mode.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as organizations are shifting toward innovative technologies with the increasing adoption of digital business strategies. Organizations have also invested in advanced technologies to gain a competitive edge and enhance their business operations. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global cloud infrastructure services market, owing to the positive economic outlook in the region, increased spending on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, and benefits of cloud infrastructure services tools to drive user experience and improve continuous delivery issues.
Key benefits of buying the report
The report comprehensively segments the cloud infrastructure services market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across major regions. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will also assist stakeholders in better understanding their competitors and gaining more insights to better their positions in their respective businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the vendor comparison of the major players in the cloud infrastructure services market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.2.1 Market Scope
1.3 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Market Forecast
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
2.6 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Infrastructure Services Market
4.2 Market By Deployment Model, 2019
4.3 North America: Market By Service Type and Country
5 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Industry Trends
6 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market By Service Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Compute as a Service
6.3 Storage as a Service
6.4 Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service
6.5 Networking as a Service
6.6 Desktop as a Service
6.7 Managed Hosting
7 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market By Deployment Model
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Public Cloud
7.3 Private Cloud
7.4 Hybrid Cloud
8 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3 It and Telecommunications
9.4 Government and Public Sector
9.5 Retail and Consumer Goods
9.6 Manufacturing
9.7 Energy and Utilities
9.8 Media and Entertainment
9.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.10 Others
10 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.3 Competitive Leader Mapping
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 AWS
12.3 Microsoft
12.4 Google
12.5 IBM
12.6 Alibaba Cloud
12.7 Rackspace
12.8 Oracle
12.9 Fujitsu
12.10 VMware
12.11 Centurylink
12.12 Dimension Data
12.13 DXC
12.14 Verizon
12.15 Tencent
12.16 AT&T
12.17 NEC
12.18 Joyent
12.19 Virtustream
12.20 Digitalocean
12.21 Skytap
12.22 OVH
12.23 Bluelock
12.24 Navisite
