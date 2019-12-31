Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 73.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 166.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.0%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Infrastructure Services Market by Service Type (Storage as a Service, Compute as a Service, Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing adoption of geographically diverse cloud services and increasing need to automate the operational processes to drive the cloud infrastructure services market



Governments' increasing investments in digital transformation, increased awareness among enterprises about the benefits of cloud and its technologies, and business continuity requirements resulting in high demand for cloud storage, disaster recovery, and backup services are major growth drivers for the market. However, stringent government regulations, limited bandwidth providers, and lack of access to high-speed internet may affect market growth.



Storage as a service segment is estimated to hold the largest market size



Enterprises use storage as a service to mitigate the risks of disasters and enhance business continuity and availability. These services provide self-service portals that allow the provision of room, transfer of data to different tiers of storage, and the option to add or remove storage as needed. To address the security needs of enterprise data, cloud-based storage offers security controls to ensure that all the data is stored securely in data center facilities and is available for quick access.



Hybrid deployment mode to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The hybrid cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest rate, as it offers the benefits of both private and public deployment modes. Enterprises need a solution to exploit their data centers distributed across multiple environments, owing to the increasing business demands. Increased user and resource mobility, ongoing migrations of applications over the cloud, and the emergence of more sophisticated threats are driving organizations to adopt the hybrid cloud deployment mode.



North America is estimated to hold the largest market size



North America is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as organizations are shifting toward innovative technologies with the increasing adoption of digital business strategies. Organizations have also invested in advanced technologies to gain a competitive edge and enhance their business operations. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global cloud infrastructure services market, owing to the positive economic outlook in the region, increased spending on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, and benefits of cloud infrastructure services tools to drive user experience and improve continuous delivery issues.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report comprehensively segments the cloud infrastructure services market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across major regions. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will also assist stakeholders in better understanding their competitors and gaining more insights to better their positions in their respective businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the vendor comparison of the major players in the cloud infrastructure services market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Scope

1.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Infrastructure Services Market

4.2 Market By Deployment Model, 2019

4.3 North America: Market By Service Type and Country



5 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Industry Trends



6 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Compute as a Service

6.3 Storage as a Service

6.4 Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service

6.5 Networking as a Service

6.6 Desktop as a Service

6.7 Managed Hosting



7 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Public Cloud

7.3 Private Cloud

7.4 Hybrid Cloud



8 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 It and Telecommunications

9.4 Government and Public Sector

9.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.8 Media and Entertainment

9.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.10 Others



10 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.3 Competitive Leader Mapping



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 AWS

12.3 Microsoft

12.4 Google

12.5 IBM

12.6 Alibaba Cloud

12.7 Rackspace

12.8 Oracle

12.9 Fujitsu

12.10 VMware

12.11 Centurylink

12.12 Dimension Data

12.13 DXC

12.14 Verizon

12.15 Tencent

12.16 AT&T

12.17 NEC

12.18 Joyent

12.19 Virtustream

12.20 Digitalocean

12.21 Skytap

12.22 OVH

12.23 Bluelock

12.24 Navisite



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l05v8w

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.