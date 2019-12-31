/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Data Storage Market by Delivery (Remote, Hybrid, On-premise), Architecture (File, Block, Object), Type (Tape, Flash, Solid), Systems (Direct, Network), End-User (Pharma, Biotech, CRO, Hospital, Research Center), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare data storage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.



The healthcare data storage market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion in 2024 from USD 2.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.3%. The rising volume of digital data generated in healthcare organizations, the rapid and easy deployment of cloud storage solutions, and increasing adoption of hybrid data storage solutions have all driven market growth.



The file storage segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare data storage architecture market in 2018.



Based on architecture, the healthcare data storage market is segmented into file, object, and block storage. The file storage segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. File storage offers easy syncing, sharing, and distribution of data, which has driven the demand for this architecture type. The object storage segment is expected to witness high growth in this market, mainly due to its capability to handle large volumes of unstructured data as opposed to file storage, which can only handle structured data.



The flash & solid-state storage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the healthcare data storage market is segmented into magnetic storage and flash & solid-state storage. The flash & solid-state storage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Over the years, the capacities of flash & solid-state drives have surpassed that of magnetic disks. Moreover, the price of flash and solid-state drives has also declined to a great extent, which has resulted in their increased adoption by end users.



RoW to witness high growth during the forecast period.



In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. However, the RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing volume of unstructured healthcare data and rapid technological advancements have driven demand for secure, reliable, and cost-efficient storage infrastructure in North America. North America, being the early adopter of advanced data storage technologies, captures the largest share of the healthcare data storage market, followed by Europe and Asia.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Data Storage: Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Storage System, 2019-2024 (USD Million)

4.3 Market Share, By End User & Region, 2018

4.4 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.3 Challenges



6 Market, By Deployment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On-Premise

6.3 Hybrid

6.4 Remote



7 Market, By Architecture

7.1 Introduction

7.2 File Storage

7.3 Object Storage

7.4 Block Storage



8 Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flash & Solid-State Storage

8.3 Magnetic Storage



9 Market, By Storage System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Storage Area Network

9.3 Direct-Attached Storage

9.4 Network-Attached Storage



10 Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROS, and CMOS

10.3 Hospitals, Clinics, and Ascs

10.4 Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes, and Clinical Research Labs

10.5 Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories

10.6 Other End Users



11 Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Player Ranking

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping - Overall Market

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Players

12.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.4.1 Product Launches

12.4.2 Acquisitions

12.4.3 Other Strategies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Dell

13.2 IBM Corporation

13.3 NetApp

13.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

13.5 Pure Storage

13.6 Hitachi

13.7 Toshiba

13.8 Western Digital

13.9 Scality

13.10 Huawei

13.11 Other Key Players



