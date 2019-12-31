Field Force Automation Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 18.2% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Field Force Automation Market by Component (Solution and Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry (IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, and Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author estimates the global field force automation market to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 2.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period.

The field force automation market is increasing with the rising demand for robust solutions for maximizing the efficiency of field forces in real-time and growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions. However, resistance from field forces to adopt automated solutions would limit the growth of the market.



Cloud deployment type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



SMEs and organizations having limited budget, limited IT, staff, and lack of robust infrastructure are continuously shifting to cloud owing to features such as anywhere access, rapid implementation, reduced setup and operational cost i.e., Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and Operating Expense (OpEx), less maintenance cost, scalability, and ease of use. By empowering their field workers and managers with ubiquitous access to intelligent scheduling and optimization, automated capacity planning. Route planning, and real-time monitoring and communication capabilities, SaaS-based field force automation solution help organization to improve workforce productivity with minimal effort and minimal cost.



IT and Telecom industry vertical to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in the field force automation market



IT and Telecom companies have remotely located assets and geographically dispersed teams of technicians, cable operators, craft workers, and field engineers to manage the same. To ease the repair, installation, and management of their assets, IT and Telecom companies are increasingly adopting field force automation solutions. Field force automation solutions set and align the work priorities with the business demands and automate the dispatch of workers at the right time and right place.



Field force automation market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is attributed to the pervasive use of mobile devices and internet, growing demand of field-specific solutions, high economic growth, and increasing digital initiatives by government in the region. However, resistance from workers that are less exposed to technologies and requirement of upfront investments are few significant hurdles in the field force automation adoption across the region. Though, increasing awareness of field force automation benefits and demand for automated solutions to minimize field service complexities and operational costs opens new avenues for the growth of field force automation market in the region.



Key Benefits

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall field force automation market and the subsegments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report would also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

