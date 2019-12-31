Global Silicone Surfactants Market is Estimated to be Worth USD 2.0 Billion in 2019 & is Expected to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Surfactants Market by Application (Emulsifiers, Foaming Agents, Defoaming Agents, Wetting Agents, Dispersants), End-Use Industry (Personal Care, Construction, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The silicone surfactants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2019 and 2024
The silicone surfactants market is estimated to be worth USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2024. The rising demand for silicone surfactants from the end-use industries is anticipated to drive the growth of this market. However, the high manufacturing cost of silicone surfactants is expected to constrain the market growth.
Personal care contributed to the highest revenues in the silicone surfactants market
Personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, and agriculture, among others, were the different end-use industries of wax emulsions. Of these, the personal care segment was the largest end-use industry in 2018. Silicone surfactants are used widely in applications such as skincare, haircare, and personal hygiene products in the personal care industry. The rise in the number of working women and the growing demand for men's grooming products are driving the personal care end-use industry.
Emulsifiers to lead the global market during the forecast period
The emulsifiers application segment of the silicone surfactants market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Silicone surfactants have low surface tension in comparison to hydrocarbon surfactants and are strong emulsifiers, which make them suitable for various end-use industries. Growing demand from personal care and construction end-use industry is expected to fuel the demand for emulsifiers in the silicone surfactants market.
Based on the region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the silicone surfactants market between 2019 and 2024
The silicone surfactants market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The increasing demand for silicone surfactants from the personal care industry in China and India is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in this region. In addition, increasing e-commerce activities in Asia Pacific is fueling the growth of personal care products in this region.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
From an insight perspective, this report focuses on various levels of analyses, such as industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. With these insights, the study discusses the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments, high-growth regions, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the silicone surfactants market.
The report provides insights on the following:
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various products of silicone surfactants offered by top players operating in the market
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming developments in the silicone surfactants, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the market
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets across different regions
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the silicone surfactants market
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the silicone surfactants market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Units Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
1.7 Limitations
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Silicone Surfactants Market
4.2 Silicone Surfactants Market, By Region
4.3 Silicone Surfactants Market, By Application and Region
4.4 Silicone Surfactants Market: Country-Wise Growth Scenario
4.5 Silicone Surfactants Market: End-Use Industry-Region Matrix
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
6 Silicone Surfactants Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Emulsifiers
6.3 Foaming Agents
6.4 Defoaming Agents
6.5 Wetting Agents
6.6 Dispersants
6.7 Others
7 Silicone Surfactants Market, By End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Personal Care
7.3 Construction
7.4 Textile
7.5 Paints & Coatings
7.6 Agriculture
7.7 Others
8 Regional Analysis
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Visionaries
9.1.2 Innovators
9.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
9.1.4 Emerging Companies
9.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
9.3 Business Strategy Excellence
9.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, 2016
9.3 Market Ranking of Key Players in the Silicone Surfactant Market
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Evonik
10.2 Dow Corning
10.3 Momentive Performance Materials
10.4 Wacker Chemie
10.5 Innospec
10.6 Shin-Etsu Chemical
10.7 Siltech
10.8 El
10.9 Elkem
10.1 Supreme Silicones
10.11 Silibase Silicone
10.12 Jiangsu Maysta Chemical
10.13 Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w18ik
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.