Whitestone Welcomes Two New Restaurant Concepts Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar and Keepers Restaurant to its Parkside Village South Property in Austin, Texas

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locally famous Austin restaurant concept creators chef Amir Hajimaleki and brother Ali will be bringing two new concepts to Whitestone’s Parkside Village property in Austin, Texas. Adding another 8,043 square feet of occupancy, the brothers will be using an efficient and creative twist… operating two separate restaurant concepts utilizing one kitchen.



While the Hajimaleki brothers already have an Oasthouse restaurant in Northwest Austin, Keepers is a new concept. They are experienced entrepreneurs who also have a highly successful restaurant in the neighborhood called District Kitchen, which was opened in 2013. They are very in tune with the unique Austin market, its “Keep Austin Weird” mantra, and the exotic tastes, desires, and diverse palate of the local community.

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar is going to occupy 5,543 square feet as a full-service restaurant, with orders being taken at the table, featuring a menu with an assortment of internationally inspired dishes like carnitas poutine, pimento deviled eggs, and braised pork shoulder with sweet potato spaetzle, and will include a full bar program bar program focusing on local craft beers, beer cocktails, and whiskey.

Keepers is a new coastal, family-friendly, seafood concept, occupying the remaining 2,500 square feet and will operate as a separate eatery complete with its own patio. The vision is a collaboration with the chef’s longtime friend and mentor Rene Melendes. The concept is a dream coming to fruition for the entrepreneurs, who had talked about it for years and is named after a Port Aransas pier that Hajimaleki has been fishing on for almost 20 years. The casual eatery will continue the restaurant group’s focus on supporting local purveyors and sourcing sustainably. The menu will include a king crab roll, grilled whole fish, ceviche, boiled shrimp tossed in Vietnamese nuoc cham butter, and fried slathered in shrimp étouffée and pimento cheese.

Whitestone Chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea commented, “We are pleased to have the Hajimaleki brothers join us at Parkside Village South. We are always humbled when locally successful entrepreneurs recognize our properties as the go-to destinations.” He added, “Bringing these two restaurant concepts to Parkside Village South is a win/win for both the local community and Whitestone stakeholders. As a firm, it is our goal to help provide the ‘American Dream’ opportunities to diverse, culturally-distinctive entrepreneurs who know their neighborhoods well and want to serve accordingly.” Mr. Mastandrea added, “In utilizing the unique ‘two-restaurant-one-kitchen’ concept, it helps both Whitestone and our new entrepreneurs mitigate risk and control costs. The chefs are able to focus more efficiently on the execution of their new dining creations out of one shared kitchen and Whitestone as the landlord is able to save on common area building improvements and other expenses.”

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com.

