Head of State leaves Luanda on vacation

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 31 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço left the country's capital last Monday afternoon on a vacation of some days, states a note from the President's Civil Affairs Office.,

The document, to which ANGOP had access, highlights that “the rest of the Head of State will be in the interior of the country with the family”, without mentioning the place.

Before leaving Luanda, João Lourenço swore in three new government officials, presided the session of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers and inaugurated the Integrated Centre for Public Security (CISP).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.