Head of State leaves Luanda on vacation
The document, to which ANGOP had access, highlights that “the rest of the Head of State will be in the interior of the country with the family”, without mentioning the place.
Before leaving Luanda, João Lourenço swore in three new government officials, presided the session of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers and inaugurated the Integrated Centre for Public Security (CISP).
